‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Brings Instagram To Its Knees With A Too-Small Pink Bikini

Lauren Drain has once again wowed Instagram with another throwback snap in which the blonde beauty flaunts her body — as well as a serious amount of sideboob — in a teeny pink bikini.

The Florida born blonde beauty became an Instagram sensation due to her sizzling snaps, and as a result has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Nurse” by publications such as Maxim and The Daily Mail.

Lauren’s fantastic body is thanks to her dedication to fitness, and she actually recently gave up nursing to become a full time fitness model and personal coach. In fact, her latest post had a caption that urged followers to join her latest health program.

Already, many fans have commented that they were signing up in the hopes of achieving a similarly fantastic body. In the picture, Lauren dons a barbie pink bikini set. The triangle top of the bikini features a tie in the center, and is so tight that her assests look ready to burst out. The skimpy tie bottom hugs the curves of her hips and emphasizes her incredible hourglass figure.

Lauren completed the sultry shot by playing with her long blonde locks, which look wavy from a day at the beach. Her tanned limbs glisten in the sunlight.

The snapshot quickly earned over 20,600 likes and more than 115 comments.

“All I can say about that picture is WOW!!” gushed a lovestruck fan.

“Forever my fitspo,” wrote in another, with the heart-eye and fire emoji.

“The most motivating picture in the world,” concluded a third, also adding several heart-eye emoji.

As previously mentioned in an Inquistir article that covered the buxom blonde in a red bikini, the pic is actually a throwback, as the Los Angeles transplant is currently pregnant with her first child.

Hopefully, the new addition will add little stress to Lauren, who was used to 13-hour days when working as a cardiac nurse. In fact, it was her grueling work schedule that initially spurred Lauren to take fitness seriously. Her demanding job was causing her to neglect her own health, which she found unacceptable as a healthcare professional.

“After eight years in professional healthcare, I have never seen a natural athlete stuck in a terrible health crisis,” Lauren said, per The Daily Mail.

“There’s a reason for that: fit, active lifestyles reduce the risk of disease and promote overall wellbeing.”

“I wanted to be a healthy, fit, strong, confident woman, actively preventing disease instead of treating everything with pills and medication,” she added.

If these pictures are anything to go by, she has certainly achieved her goal.