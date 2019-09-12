Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Skintight Catsuit & Snakeskin Boots At Michael Kors Runway Show

Sports Illustrated babe Emily Ratajkowski had all eyes on her as she arrived at the Michael Kors “Spring 2020” runway show in New York on Wednesday. Dressed to impress, the brunette bombshell flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a curve-hugging black catsuit and put all of her best assets on display in the clingy piece.

Later that day, Emily took to Instagram to show off her stunning outfit and drove fans wild in the process. The gorgeous supermodel paraded the skintight catsuit in a pair of photos and sent pulses racing among her massive fanbase, reeling in some serious engagement from her ardent admirers. Shared to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the new snaps racked up more than 830,000 likes and counting. In addition, close to 2,500 people stopped by the comments section to offer their thoughts on Emily’s jaw-dropping look, showering the model with compliments and sweet messages of appreciation.

The overwhelming show of attention put on by Emily’s followers was certainly well-deserved. Snapped on the street as she made her way to the Michael Kors fashion show, the ravishing Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model looked nothing short of breathtaking in the head-turning catsuit. Known for her spectacular fashion looks, Emily accessorized with a thick leather belt in a matching black color. The stylish item cinched the figure-hugging catsuit at the waist, highlighting her impossibly narrow waistline and further accentuating her hourglass curves.

The gorgeous Vogue model added glitz to her attire with chunky hoop earrings and carried a sleek, shiny clutch, one also crafted from black leather. Her long, raven tresses were styled with a mid-part, freely flowing down her back and over her shoulder in an unruly fashion.

Emily cut a very elegant and sophisticated figure in the form-fitting attire, one that perfectly showcased her statuesque, Amazonian figure. The busty brunette showed some dangerous curves in the strappy, tighter-than-skin catsuit, flashing a bit of subtle cleavage in the low-cut garment.

The pièce de résistance of Emily’s stunning look was undoubtedly her choice of footwear. Showing her impeccable sense of style, the dark-haired beauty teamed up her all-black attire with a pair of show-stopping red snakeskin boots that added extra oomph to her smoking-hot look. The gorgeous brunette was previously spotted wearing the fiery knee-length leather boots earlier this year, when she attended a swanky InStyle party in mid-April, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

Needless to say, Emily’s Instagram followers were all over the new photos as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the attention-grabbing catsuit.

Loading...

“The cutest cat in the jungle,” fellow model Ebonee Davis wrote under Emily’s post, with 105 people agreeing.

“I mean… it’s just too much,” penned British Vogue cover girl Adwoa Aboah, in a message trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“Soooooo dreamy,” commented a third Instagram user, while a fourth quipped, “Meow!”

“She did not come to play, she came to slay,” remarked a fifth person, adding a lighting bolt emoji for emphasis.