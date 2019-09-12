Sofia Richie Looks Like The Queen Of The Jungle In Sexy Tiger Print Top

Sofia Richie is tapping into her wild side with her latest wardrobe choice. The young model was spotted out in Los Angeles this week and The Daily Mail reports that she stunned in a sexy animal print top.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Sofia absolutely glows as she strolls down the street while talking on her phone. Richie rocks a pair of baggy-fitting distressed jeans that accentuate her tiny waist and curvy hips. She paired the denim with a skimpy tiger-print halter top. The shirt flaunted Richie’s ample bust and toned arms while showing off just the right amount of skin for a warm California day.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, had her long, blonde hair parted down the center and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head, which has become her signature hairstyle.

Richie added a natural makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark sunglasses, a dainty chain and cross pendant around her neck, bright white sneakers, and a black leather handbag, which she slung over her shoulder. She also carried a white shopping bag in her hand.

As many of Sofia’s fans know, the model loves to wear animal print, and is often seen wearing zebra stripes or leopard spots. The Inquisitr reports that while in New York for Fashion Week this month, Richie was photographed sporting a pair of brown leather snakeskin pants as she hit the town with her boyfriend Scott Disick.

Richie and Disick have been dating for about two years now, and seem to be going strong despite their 15-year age difference. Scott is best known for being the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly 10 years and share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

However, despite the long history between Kardashian and Disick, as well as the fact that they’ll be tied together forever, there is reportedly no bad blood between Kourtney and Sofia. In fact, Kourt believes that the young model has helped Scott get his life together.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them. Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl,” an insider told Us Weekly of Sofia Richie’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.