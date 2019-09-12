Demi Moore’s Naked Magazine Cover Proves She’s Hotter Than Ever

Demi Moore has never been afraid to pose naked, and she’s done so multiple times in her career. However, her latest naked photo on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar is a true testament to her age defying beauty.

People Magazine reports that Demi stuns on the cover of the publication. In the photo, the actress goes completely naked as she sits by a swimming pool. Moore wore nothing but a diamond bracelet on her wrist as she pulled one of her knees in and rested her arms on her leg in order to cover up her nude body parts.

The photo flaunted Demi’s tiny waist, impressive abs, toned arms, long, lean legs, and curvy backside while giving fans a peek at some serious sideboob. Moore wore her long, dark hair down and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and whisked over her shoulders as she gave a sexy smile for the camera.

The Ghost star also wore a full face of natural-looking makeup for the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips.

Inside the pages of the magazine, Demi also wears a stunning light blue dress which blows in the wind as she poses for the photo. She added gorgeous dangling earrings for the shot.

As many fans may remember, Moore first went naked on a magazine cover back in 1991 when she posed nude for Vanity Fair while pregnant. The photo became iconic, and while Demi says she’s glad people remember the picture, she’s thankful they don’t remember the article that accompanied it.

This time around, Demi spoke about her daughters and how they’ve allowed her to grow and change during her motherhood journey.

“My daughters offered me an opportunity to start to change the generational pattern. To be able to break the cycles,” she stated, adding that she also needed to mother herself throughout it all.

Meanwhile, Moore has become a true Hollywood legend after shooting to fame as a member of the 1980’s Hollywood it group, The Brat Pack, and starring in films such as Wisdom and St. Elmo’s Fire, which The Inquisitr reports is making a comeback in the form of a television series.

In addition, Demi’s highly anticipated memoir, Inside Out, will hit shelves on September 24, and in the book she details the pain of her childhood, body image issues, and battling addiction.

“Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender—as well as resilience. [It’s] a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life,” the press release for Demi Moore’s book reads.