‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Flashes Abs In Crop Top

Thylane Blondeau, known popularly as the “most beautiful girl in the world,” stepped out with her boyfriend Milane Meritte on Wednesday for a shopping trip in Los Angeles, reported The Daily Mail.

The two love birds were spotted together as they walked hand in hand down the street and paused for a moment to look at something on Thylane’s phone while Milane gave her a kiss on the cheek. The French model donned an oversized black crop-top t-shirt that had the word “Livin Cool” written in pink graphic letters on the left breast side. The shirt revealed a glimpse of her toned, flat tummy while high-waisted denim short shorts completed the look. She added a red belt with an extended strap to the shorts while donning a pair of multi-colored high-tops and black ankle socks on her feet.

The 18-year-old wore her long, brunette tresses loose around her face, shoulders, and back while appearing to have applied minimal make-up. Her eyes appeared to be lightly lined in black while her full lips were a glossy pink.

Milane dressed casually in light-wash ripped jeans, a tie-dye t-shirt and white sneakers. His long blonde hair was pulled back in a bun and he accessorized with several necklaces and bracelets.

The daughter of the French TV presenter Véronika Loubry and football player Patrick Blondeau earned her title as the “most beautiful girl in the world” after rising to fame as a child model. She has starred as the face of many luxury brands, including Dolce & Gabbana. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the young model doesn’t like to acknowledge that title.

In an interview with Frivolette magazine last year, Thylane was asked who she considers the most beautiful girl in the world, to which she replied “Not exactly myself!”

The model is also incredibly shy and self-reserved, telling the magazine that she isn’t the most self-confident person in the world.

“To be honest, I do not like to talk about myself. It’s funny, is not it? But I play the piano, guitar and drums. And I’m singing. But I’m terribly embarrassed about everything I do.”

As for her celebrity idols, Thylane looks up to model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid for the latest fashion trends. She also plans on finding her own style and sharing that with the world through her own fashion brand.