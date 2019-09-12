Elizabeth Hurley Sends Instagram Into Meltdown Mode With Sexy Barbarella Throwback Snap

Elizabeth Hurley sent her fans over the edge on Thursday when she shared a stunning throwback photo in which she wore a skimpy corset during what appeared to be a shoot for a science fiction piece.

The post appeared to be an homage to the 1968 film Barbarella. In the snap, Hurley stood in front of a background that included a couple of planets and several stars filling the night sky. But the only heavenly body that was worth looking at was Hurley’s, as she looked stunning in the photo.

The brunette beauty sizzled in a strapless white corset as she struck a pose appearing to channel her inner Barbarella. She appeared to be standing near a rock in a defensive posture ready to fire some kind of futuristic ray gun she held in one hand. She leaned forward in an action stance that looked as if she was about to shoot. Looking at something in the distance with her mouth slightly open, Hurley looked beautiful.

The cinched corset accentuated the actress’s slim waist, and it hardly contained her breasts as she bent over. She wore white knee-high boots on her lean legs and added a thick golden arm bracelet on one bicep for a touch of space girl bling. Hurley’s long hair fell in loose curls over her shoulders, and she wore a full face of heavy makeup for the shoot.

While Hurley did not indicate when the photo was taken, she captioned the post with the words “lost in space.” Her fans were definitely lost in the photo, which was oozing with sex appeal.

Some fans attempted to guess what film the shot was taken from, while others couldn’t help but comment on Hurley’s good looks.

“I’m totally lost in awe,” one admirer wrote.

“Beautiful before and still so beautiful today,” said another fan.

“Now we know you’re not just the most beautiful woman on earth but also in space,” one follower quipped.

Fans of the actress know that she looks about as good as she always has. The photo she shared on Thursday could have been taken last week and no one would be surprised. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 54-year-old actress recently flaunted her figure in a skimpy bikini. Fans also know she regularly updates her Instagram account with photos that showcase her fabulous figure.

Fans wanting to keep up with what Hurley will do next can follow her Instagram account.