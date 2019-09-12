Joe Giudice’s Family Reportedly Shuns Wife Teresa During Court Hearing

The family of Joe Giudice reportedly shunned his wife Teresa Giudice during an immigration court hearing where the Real Housewives of New Jersey star would find out whether or not he would be deported back to his native Italy.

Radar Online reported that Joe’s family, including his mother, brother, aunts, uncles, and cousins, turned out in support of their incarcerated family member on September 11. The immigration court hearing also brought Joe’s wife Teresa to the courtroom, where the family reportedly gave her the cold shoulder reported the gossip site.

Teresa sat with her own attorney and did not speak to her mother-in-law Filomena Giudice or Joe’s brother Peter reported Radar Online. Teresa and Joe have been married for 20 years.

Joe was released from prison in March and was transferred to ICE’s Clinton County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania. The Inquisitr previously reported that Joe looks unwell since he has been incarcerated and that he has lost a total of almost 80 pounds since being imprisoned in Fort Dix, New Jersey, starting in 2016.

Joe was transferred to Allenwood Federal Correction Complex in 2017 and in March, was transported to the ICE detention center. Shortly after his move, a judge ordered the former reality star be deported as he is not a naturalized United States citizen. Joe continues to fight deportation but prosecutors are biting back.

“Given his sentence, 41 months in prison, two years of supervised release that led him to immigration custody, he is a flight risk and a danger to society,” the prosecutor said according to Radar. “He has numerous interactions with the police. He has a family here and there is a reason to believe that he won’t turn himself into ICE custody if he is ordered deported.

Radar reported that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s lawyer is using the results of a court case called Guerrero-Sanchez to help expedite his release with a bond hearing. According to a post by the ACLU, it was determined through this ruling via a federal court, that individuals detained for more than 6 months are entitled to a bond hearing.

The case detailed the story of Mr. Guerrero-Sanchez who in 1998, was ordered removed from the United States. He later re-entered the country, and in 2013, was arrested and convicted of federal narcotics offenses. On May 19, 2015, upon discharge from his criminal sentence, Guerrero-Sanchez was transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was denied bond after six months and remained in custody until he was released in February of 2017, 637 days after he was initially placed in ICE custody.

Teresa Giudice has been vocal about the personal decisions she would make if Joe was deported, despite their long marriage. The couple is also parents to four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” Teresa stated to Andy Cohen during the Season 9 reunion show of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I want somebody with me every day.”