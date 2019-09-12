Alex Rodriguez Drops Surprising Jennifer Lopez Wedding Tease

A-Rod's teasing where he and JLo will get married.

Alex Rodriguez is dropping a pretty surprising tease about his upcoming wedding with Jennifer Lopez. Though fans of the genetically blessed twosome are probably expecting the loved-up couple to tie the knot somewhere in the U.S. due to their ties to New York, L.A., and Miami, it sounds like the duo could actually be taking things a little – or a lot – further afield.

Rodriguez hinted at a possible destination wedding for himself and his wife-to-be while appearing on Strahan, Sara and Keke on September 10 as he admitted that those attending will probably need to grab their passports.

“I got one clue for y’all. One wedding clue. It’s gonna be a long flight,” the athlete teased, per Entertainment Tonight.

Alex didn’t give too much more away during the interview, but did then admit that even he’s not so sure about all the details when it comes to when or where he and JLo will make things official.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is — you do a lot of nodding,” he joked of how involved he is in the wedding.

“I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is,” A-Rod then continued, joking that he’ll “just show up.”

However, Alex did give a hint at whether or not there could be some famous faces appearing on the big day, as he admitted that he and Jennifer actually won’t be blacklisting their exes from attending.

“I would say exes are invited to the wedding,” Rodriguez confessed, calling the guest list “all-inclusive” and adding, “the more the merrier.”

Notably, both have dated some big names in the past. Lopez was famously married to singer Marc Anthony for a decade and the former couple share two children – 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. Other notable names she’s been linked to over the years include Ben Affleck, Drake, Diddy, and Wesley Snipes.

As for Alex, he’s previously dated Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, and Madonna while he was married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares two children.

Though the couple haven’t shared too many more details about their big day, The Inquisitr reported just last week that JLo shared a brief update on how wedding planning is going as she hinted that she and Rodriguez probably wouldn’t be getting married this year due to their busy schedules.

Jennifer also previously opened up about the style of wedding she and A-Rod will probably have, admitting in a video shared to her official YouTube page that she was hoping to marry in a church this time around.

“I’d like a big wedding, I’d like to get married in a church this time,” she said, per Harper’s Bazaar, adding that she’s “never been married in a church” before.

Notably, Lopez has been married three times. Prior to her marriage to Marc, she was wed to Ojani Noa from 1997 until 1998 and then Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003. However, she joked in the video that she doesn’t “really count” her first two weddings because of how brief they were.