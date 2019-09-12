Janet Jackson Opens Up About Her Son Going To School & ‘Terrible Twos’ In Rare Interview

It’s not often that Janet Jackson does an interview these days but she took the time to speak to Star Tribune about her son, Eissa, 2.

The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” icon opened up about sending her son to preschool after his first week and how it felt.

“It was very sweet, but he’s trying to get his whole schedule set,” she revealed.

“He hasn’t figured it out yet. He’s not wanting to get up. He says, ‘I want to stay in bed, Mama.’ ”Jackson continued.

Janet said she loves being a mom and despite living a busy life around the world, her son is constantly on her mind no matter what.

“It’s definitely changed me for the better. Everyone always said how patient a person I was. But I found a whole new world within myself when it comes to patience and having someone that relies on me to care for. It’s the first thing on my mind and the last thing on my mind.”

When it came down to talking about “terrible twos,” Jackson questioned what was so terrible about it. She expressed that she feels it’s her son growing, exploring, and discovering himself. Janet also mentioned that Eissa hasn’t given her any tantrums yet either.

The “Because Of Love” legend hinted that her two-year-old might be following in the footsteps as his mother as he already has a passion for singing and musical instruments.

Janet separated from her third ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, four months after giving birth.

Earlier this year, she embarked on her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater. The show started in May and consisted of 18 shows. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was revealed that she became one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade.

Last year, Jackson dropped a single with Latin hitmaker Daddy Yankee, “Made For Now.” The track reached No. 88 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts on the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart.

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign revealed that Janet sent him a track to feature on which fans may get to hear soon, per The Inquisitr.

On Spotify, she currently has over 4.5 million monthly listeners, proving that she is still a popular act nearly four decades into her music career. “Together Again” remains her most popular song on the app at the moment.

