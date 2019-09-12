Winnie Harlow Oozes Sex Appeal In Racy Snaps For ‘Elle’ Magazine

Winnie Harlow gave her Instagram followers a tease of some photos taken during a recent photo shoot for Elle magazine. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model radiates fierceness and sexiness in the three-part post as she flaunts her flawless figure for the cameras.

In the first photo, the 25-year-old puts her long, sculpted legs on display in a tiny black outfit that ends just below her backside. Donning a pair of see-through stockings pulled up to mid-thigh and secured with a black band, the model lifts one leg up in front of her as she poses for the photo. She appears to be dressed in a sleeveless, black mini-dress with a black leather jacket, which she grabs by the lapels. A pair of white high heels complete the look while her just-above-the-shoulder brunette curls flow freely around her face.

In the second snap, Winnie is photographed as she squats on the ground with her back turned towards the camera. She is dressed in a black, spaghetti strap dress that hugs her slim figure and exposes plenty of skin around her back and arms. A cape hangs down the back of her while she dons a pair of black velvet elbow-length gloves. Her bright red high heels give the shot a pop of color. The model completes the look with a face full of makeup, including thick, black-winged eyeliner, black lashes, and rosy lips. She poses for the photo giving the camera a sultry look as she pushes her curls back from her forehead.

The final photo of the three features Winnie in a long, white coat that contrasts with the color of her skin. She squats again in this photo, with one leg bent and the other stretched out completely to the side while she balances the weight of her upper body in the middle. Posing with one arm on her hip and the other bent and poised next to her face, the model completes the look with diamond-studded black heels and large, gold hoop earrings.

Loading...

In the caption of the photo series, the brunette bombshell tells her followers that the photos are from the cover shoot for Elle Russia. She then asks them to guess the category.

“Wowwww yes for the legs and the 90’s vibe,” one follower commented, adding a couple of fire and heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Getting Whitney Houston vibes from this LOVE IT,” another Instagram user commented.