Miley Cyrus’ Braless Crop Top Photo Ignites Instagram Debate

Miley Cyrus delighted many of her fans when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself out in New York City this week. The singer rocked an all-black outfit, which included a see-through crop top that showed off her ample cleavage and extremely toned tummy.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the outfit was worn when Miley headed out for a date night with her girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, while the pair were in NYC for Fashion Week. Fans raved over the look, but it seems that not everyone loved the style.

In the comment section of the post, some fans couldn’t seem to agree on whether they loved the look, or hated it, and some slammed the singer in the photo for everything from her style to her recent split with husband Liam Hemsworth.

“Hasn’t washed her hair since Liam filed for divorce,” one critic wrote in the comment section.

“Miley change your hairstyle, please,” another agreed, begging Cyrus to switch up her crispy, wet-looking waves.

“Why did you have to do that to Liam. He loved you like wtf,” another follower who is clearly upset about Cyrus’ divorce to Hemsworth stated.

However, the majority of the comments were positive as Miley’s loyal fans couldn’t help but gush over the singer.

“You are so beautiful,” and admirer said.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” another comment read.

“What would the world be without Miley Cyrus,” another adoring fans revealed.

As many fans already know, Miley and Liam announced their split last month after only eight months of marriage. The couple, who had dated off and on for about a decade shocked fans with the news. However, fans were even more stunned to see Cyrus move on with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, so quickly.

People Magazine reports that Miley never meant to hurt Liam with her new relationship, or the PDA that she had been flaunting with Kaitlynn following the split. She also reportedly didn’t want to set off any bad feelings over her new song “Slide Away,” which was written about her breakup with the Aussie actor.

“Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through,” an insider told the outlet.

In the song, Miley Cyrus references drinking and drug use, and wanting to go back to her life in the city. She performed the ballad for the first time at the VMAs with Kaitlynn Carter in tow.