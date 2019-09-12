Kelly Clarkson & Gwen Stefani Team Up Against John Legend & Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson revealed that she and Gwen Stefani have teamed up against fellow coaches John Legend and Stefani’s longtime love Blake Shelton on this season of The Voice. The newly-christened talk show host said it was “the blondes against the bros” in a new promo for this season’s shows.

In response, Stefani was seen in the clip loaded to the show’s official Instagram remarking, “I can’t believe I get to work with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.”

“Also the one and only Blake Shelton, my favorite human in the world.”

Legend quipped that he was excited to see “America’s favorite couple fight it out” for the win this season. During the promo where fans saw Stefani block Shelton’s choice for a singer, Clarkson joked “mom and dad are fighting!”

The series, which will usher in its first season since original coach Adam Levine departed the series, appears to be bringing to the table a fresh new attitude, focusing on Clarkson and Legend’s upbeat personalities and the romance of Shelton and Stefani. Fans are curious to see how this season will play out and if the coaches’ claws will come out as they fight for a win with their chosen singers and musicians.

Stefani, in particular, will likely have to stake her claim this season with a strong team of competent performers as she is the only coach who has not won any of her seasons on the series.

The former No Doubt frontwoman is up against the double win of Clarkson in Seasons 14 and 15 with singers Brynn Cartelli and Chevel Shepherd and Legend’s win in Season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon. She also faces Shelton’s six overall wins, including Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski, Season 11’s Sundance Head, Season 7 winner Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 4’s Danielle Bradbery, Season 3 singer Cassadee Pope, and Season 2’s Jermaine Paul.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this season of The Voice will also feature musicians joining the show as battle advisers to the competitors as well as assisting the judges. Darius Rucker will assist Shelton and will.i.am will be seated alongside Stefani to help her coach her contestants. In addition, Normani will work alongside Kelly Clarkson and Usher will assist John Legend.

Fans are hopeful that the tweaks the show set in place to freshen it up for Season 16 will remain in place for the current season, including the Live Cross Battle performances, where judges each select one artist from their team to compete against an artist from an opposing team, reported The Inquisitr.

The Voice will debut its 17th season on September 23 and 24, beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC