Dolly Parton Posts Throwback With Her ‘Girl’ Miss Piggy And Fans Have Some Things To Say About It

The country music legend takes a minute for some girl talk with an old friend.

Dolly Parton is getting ready to celebrate her 50th anniversary as a member of the Grande Ole Opry with a performance on the Opry stage on Oct. 12. But even with more than 50 years in the business, the 73-year-old count music legend is still one of the busiest stars on the planet.

Still, even a superstar singer needs some “girl time” once and a while, and for Parton, it’s with her old pal, Miss Piggy.

Parton posted a throwback with The Muppet Show diva to joke that she was taking time for some “girl talk.” The iconic black and white throwback appears to be from Miss Piggy’s guest spot on Parton’s 1987 variety show, Dolly.

The photo received more than 67,000 likes from Parton’s 2 million Instagram followers. In addition, fan and famous friends hit the comments section to comment on the friendship of the country star and the Muppet Show icon.

Model and makeup artist Tess Holliday called the duo, “Queens,” while author Julie Muphy dubbed the two “The Dream Team.”

“My childhood in one photo,” wrote another fan.

“The most iconic divas together in one room,” added another.

You can see Dolly Parton’s photo with Miss Piggy below.

Of course, while they’re all smiles in the TBT pic, longtime fans know that Parton and Miss Piggy have a “complicated” history together.

Buzzfeed notes that Miss Piggy appeared on the Dolly show back in 1987. During its short run on ABC, the variety series featured big name guest stars such as Bruce Willis, Patti LaBelle, Tom Petty, and Oprah Winfrey. But Miss Piggy’s stint was one of the most memorable on the show because she literally tried to steal the show from Parton.

While Miss Piggy performed songs like “Hog For Your Love” and “Friendship” with Parton, behind the scenes she tried to sabotage the host’s musical segments and tried to score herself extra solo spots. Parton got wind of the betrayal and later told fellow guest star Juice Newton that they all might be having ham sandwiches after the show.

Even without Miss Piggy by her side, Dolly Parton is one of the most iconic performers of all time. As reported by The Inquisitr, singer Kelly Clarkson recently listed Parton as one of the most “monumental” influences in her own career as she lamented over the sad state of country music radio today.

Check out Dolly Parton performing with Miss Piggy more than 30 years ago on Dolly in the video below.