Witney Carson Creates Instagram Meltdown With Barely-There Bikini Pic

Dancing With the Stars pro-Witney Carson sent Instagram into a meltdown after posting a barely-there bikini pic which showed off her stunning toned body and abs. The professional dancer’s sexy selfie was reportedly taken over the summer during a romantic vacation to Italy with her husband of three years, Carson McAllister.

In the photo’s caption, Carson directed fans to her official website, where she penned a blog filled with intimate details about her Italian getaway, calling it the “trip of a lifetime.” The couple visited the Trevi Fountain in Rome, took a ride through the Venice canals, and spent time on the Amalfi coast.

Carson is readying herself for the newest season of Dancing With the Stars and is likely wistful for her leisurely summer vacation as work has already begun for both the professional dancers and celebrities for this season of the ABC reality competition series.

Although Carson’s celebrity partner has not been revealed, the couple has been diligently working in the DWTS rehearsal halls as they ready themselves for what is sure to be a different type of competition than fans have been used to for the show’s prior 27 seasons. Dancing With the Stars producers have promised a season of alterations to the show after a year hiatus from ABC’s airwaves.

The Inquisitr previously reported on McCallister’s Dancing With the Stars backstory. The professional dancer has been with the popular ABC reality dance competition series since 2013, beginning as a troupe dancer in Seasons 16 and 17, and was promoted to a professional partner in Season 18. Just one season later Carson won her first mirrorball alongside Alfonso Ribeiro in Season 19.

Carson and Ribeiro have reunited as the host and co-star of the rebooted game show Catch 21 on the Game Show Network.

TV Line reported that Dancing With the Stars will have a “tweaked” format this year.

The network’s entertainment president, Karey Burke said to TV Line, “It’s about [shifting] the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities.”

Burke also claimed that the show will “lean into its strengths,” to once again become “the most entertaining dance show on television” versus the show fans universally panned during Season 27 of the series, when radio personality Bobby Bones won the show’s iconic mirrorball despite consistently low judges scores. Bones’ win, alongside professional dance partner Sharna Burgess (who was not asked to return this season as a pro to defend her title), was slammed by fans of the show, who realized he cemented his place as a Dancing With the Stars winner due to fan votes, not real growth as a dancer.

Dancing With the Stars will debut the first episode of its much-anticipated Season 28 on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.