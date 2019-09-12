Hilary Duff Shows Off Post-Baby Body In A Bikini, ‘This Photo Makes Me Overwhelmed With Awesomeness’

Hilary's showing off her body confidence in a two-piece.

Hilary Duff is sharing a photo that made her “feel overwhelmed with awesomeness” as she showed off her post-baby body in a bikini while giving her baby daughter Banks a shower for the very first time. The gorgeous singer and actress posted the black and white photo of herself with her little girl to her Instagram account this week as she took part in the viral #TheAwesomeChallenge.

The snap had Hilary – who gave birth to her second child back in October (the star is also mom to 7-year-old Luca with former husband Mike Comrie) – sitting on the floor of the shower in her floral bikini look while holding on to little Banks on her lap.

31-year-old Duff smiled for the camera as she washed her baby girl in her skimpy bikini look, revealing in the caption that the photo was taken the first time she showered her. The “Why Not” singer had her hair slicked back by the water as she proudly showed off her supermom side while surrounded by toys on the shower floor.

In the body positive caption, the Lizzie McGuire star opened up about loving her body post-baby and being grateful to it for giving her her daughter, who she shares with her fiancé Matthew Koma. She also tagged her Younger co-stars Molly Bernard and Alanna Masterson as well as Vanessa Lachey to take on the challenge while encouraging her 12.9 million fans to tag their own friends.

#TheAwesomeChallenge encourages social media users to post photos of themselves wearing something that make them feel awesome, and for every post, Rockets of Awesome are offering to donate an entire outfit to the charity Baby2Baby.

The new bikini snap came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she was showing some skin in a strapless two-piece via Instagram Stories just last week.

But when it comes to feeling confident with her body after becoming a mom of two, Hilary hasn’t exactly been shy in the past when it comes to opening up body confidence and even admitted that it’s something she struggled with when she was younger.

“I struggled a little bit when I was 18 or 19 with food. And wanting to fit into this ‘image’ of a girl who is not me. But that was such a long time ago,” Duff said in a 2018 interview with Byrdie.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m in the same five- to 10-pound struggle as most other women out there,” she then added, shortly after announcing that she was expecting her second child, her first with Matthew. “Sometimes I’m crushing it and feeling great, and other times I’m like, ugh.”

Hilary also opened up about her favourite ways to keep her body in check, but admitted that, for her, working out is more about the benefits it has on her mental health that the physical effects on her body.

“Obviously I want to be in shape, but I think working out is more of a mental health thing for me. Just to be outside—I hike a lot; I swim a lot,” Duff said of her go-to workouts.