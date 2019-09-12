Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Post Sloppy Kissing Video And Instagram Goes Wild

The superstar singers show their critics how they really kiss.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have made their kissing technique Instagram official. The superstar singing couple broke the Internet with a new post aimed at haters who criticized the way they kiss.

In a cheeky clip posted to Instagram, Shawn and Camila revealed that they were “hurt” by chatter that they look “weird” when they kiss.

“So we saw like on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird. Like we kiss like fish,” the Canadian pop star tells followers in the video. “We just want to show you how we really kiss.”

Shawn and Camila then proceed to play the sloppiest game of tonsil tennis ever, complete with slobbering tongues.

It’s no surprise that Instagram melted down over the shockingly sloppy clip. Within four hours of posting, the video had more than 6.5 million likes.

Fans and famous friends hit the comment section more than 200,000 times to react to the now-viral kissing clip.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAH,” wrote singer Charlie Puth.

“This is [ingrained] in my brain forever,” added YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

And YouTuber Nikita Dragun chimed in to say, “I think this video got me pregnant.”

You can see Shawn and Camila’s hilarious kissing post below.

If there was any doubt that Shawn and Camila are more than just friends, there isn’t anymore. And while it’s not the first time they’ve been spotted in a lip lock – as reported by The Inquisitr last week, the stars were spotted kissing during a romantic stroll in Toronto – this is about as up close and personal as it can get.

But how did the two go from “just friends” to Shamila? Fans have been tracking this relationship timeline for years, but things really began heating up this summer.

In an interview Variety last month, Camila talked about teaming up with Shawn for the steamy “Señorita” duet, and she admitted that it was “so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”

She also talked about what it feels like to fall in love – presumably with Shawn.

“Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment,” Camila said of her music.

In addition, fan zeroed in on Camila’s birthday post to Shawn last month when she wrote “I love you” in the caption to a throwback pic. The two also hung out together to celebrate Shawn’s 21st in New York City, where the PDA was aplenty, according to Cosmopolitan.