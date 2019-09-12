Normani Shows Off Body In Low-Cut, Skimpy, Sheer Garment

Normani has been serving many looks recently and has been sharing them to her Instagram account.

The “Love Lies” hitmaker’s latest post sees her in a low-cut, sheer garment. The photo appears to be a paparazzi photo where Normani is walking in an all-black ensemble. She is showing off her bare chest and cleavage while her arms and legs can are visible through the see-through material. She has on bright pink nail varnish, black heels, and dangling earrings to add that finishing touch. She is rocking her hair up in a high ponytail while owning it wavy.

Within 11 hours, the post racked up over 240,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“Queen of walking,” one user wrote.

“Normani…. we need an “edge snatching warning” before these types of posts. My edges done fell out sus!” another shared.

“Turning the streets into your personal runway,” a third mentioned.

“HOW DO YOU JUST…. LOOK LIKE THIS!?” a fourth fan questioned.

“IM BOUT TO PASS OUT,” a fifth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

Normani is no stranger to posing in revealing outfits. At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards last month, she showed off her body in a barely-there sequined garment, which The Inquisitr reported.

At the ceremony, she performed her latest single, “Motivation,” which has racked up over 5.5 million views within two weeks on MTV’s official YouTube channel.

She also picked up a Moonman in the category of Best R&B for her collaboration with 6lack, “Waves,” which Pitchfork noted.

To date, “Motivation” has peaked at No. 28 in Australia, No. 30 in the U.K., and No. 33 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Normani rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony who are currently on a hiatus. After releasing three studio albums, they are pursuing solo careers at the moment. Their signature singles, “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” and “That’s My Girl,” are a few tracks which they are remembered for.

Since embarking on her own solo career, she Normani has collaborated with a number of high-profile names including Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, and Khalid.

Her first solo single with Khalid, “Love Lies,” set the charts alive and has sold over 3 million copies in the U.S. alone, per RIAA.

At the beginning of this year, she teamed up with Sam Smith on “Dancing With A Stranger,” which is currently her most popular song on Spotify where she currently has over 22.5 million monthly listeners.

To keep up with Normani, follow her Instagram where she is very active.