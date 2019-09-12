Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Body As She Lies In Bed In A Racy Bikini

The stunning model showed off her spectacular figure in an itty-bitty polka-dot bikini on Instagram.

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Emily Ratajkowski put her jaw-dropping bikini body on full display in her latest Instagram photo. The gorgeous supermodel and entrepreneur gave fans a copious view of her killer curves as she posed in bed wearing nothing but a skimpy string bikini, one from her own Inamorata Woman collection.

Known for her spellbinding photoshoots, Emily often models her own designs on her brand’s Instagram page. Proving time and again that she is her label’s best spokesmodel, the busty brunette always reels in some massive engagement whenever she appears before the camera in Inamorata Woman apparel.

Case in point, Emily drove fans into a frenzy after stripping down to a racy tiger-print bandeau bikini on Monday. The stunning swimsuit model gave off some sweltering jungle-feline vibes in the barely-there two-piece and earned some well-deserved viral attention in the process, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Her latest post was no different and saw the Instagram sensation driving fans into a meltdown with her sizzling beach-babe look. This time around, Emily tamed her inner tigress and showed her playful side as she seductively posed in bed while wearing one of her brand’s most popular bikinis.

Clad in the already famous and easily recognizable “Las Olas” bikini top, the 28-year-old hottie sent temperatures soaring as she flashed her deep cleavage in the minuscule triangle top. Snapped lying on her back, Emily nearly busted out of the scanty piece, which could barely contain her buxom curves.

The buxom babe showed more than her generous bust in the new bikini photo. The top’s trademark dramatically long string was wrapped around her midriff a number of times, calling attention to her impossibly narrow waistline and ripped abs.

As her followers know all too well, Emily has modeled the “Las Olas” bikini on numerous occasions on Instagram. Last month, the sizzling brunette sparked Instagram frenzy after slipping into the red-and-black, snake-print version of the daring two-piece, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

For her latest Instagram post, Emily chose to show off the “Las Olas” bikini top in a tan-and-white color scheme, one complete with a cheeky polka-dot print. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model paired the risque top with matching bikini bottoms – a high-cut, high-waist design sold on the Inamorata Woman website as the “Stone Steps Bottom.”

The ravishing Vogue model looked like a snack as she posed in bed in the skin-baring attire. Lying on white, slightly crumpled sheets, ones that beautifully complemented the polka dots adorning her revealing swimsuit, Emily showed off her insane body in the steamy shot. Photographed from above, the dark-haired beauty put all of her dangerous curves on display, striking a sultry pose that earned close to 15,000 likes from her adoring fans.

View this post on Instagram Morning A post shared by Inamorata (@inamoratawoman) on Aug 24, 2019 at 9:48am PDT

Loading...

As per usual, Emily flaunted her flawless hourglass figure in the itty-bitty bikini. The gorgeous brunette proudly showed off her perky chest and curvy hips, to the delight of her legion of fans. To add extra spice to the already blazing shot, she parted open her legs in a provocative way, luring the gaze to her toned thighs.

Her efforts didn’t go unnoticed, as compliments started pouring in as soon as the photo went live.

“Super sexy love it,” one person commented on the attention-grabbing snapshot.

“I love you,” penned another, adding a string of fire emoji for emphasis.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her sexy bikini photos can follow the model on Instagram.