Normani Wows In Black Corset & Latex Thigh-High Boots During NYFW

Normani was one of many high-profile names that attended the Savage X Fenty event last night during New York Fashion Week and turned up in a saucy number.

The “Slow Down” songstress has been the talk of the town recently after the release of her single “Motivation” and seems to be the one to watch out for.

At the event, Normani wore a black lace leotard which showed off her bare chest. She paired the ensemble with a green pajama cardigan, black underwear, fishnet tights, and latex thigh-high boots to add that extra spice. In Instagram upload, the “Love Lies” hitmaker has her hand on her hip and looked super fierce.

Within nine hours of sharing, the post racked up over 240,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“How she look good in EVERY OUTFIT,” one user wrote.

“You Killed Fashion Week… Period.. Powerful,” another shared.

“MAAM I NEED TO BREATHE AND THIS PICTURE IS NOT HELPING,” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“I want this body,” a fourth fan commented with the flame emoji.

“The slay is just too much,” a fifth follower insisted.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Normani performed her latest single, “Motivation,” and shut down social media. Her energetic performance was praised by fans who are in awe of her, per The Inquisitr.

“Did she really just twerk, do a back walkover, and do a press handstand into a split on that hard stage? Take ALL the awards, they’re deserved.”

On the night, she also took home a Moonman for “Best R&B” for her single with 6lack, “Waves.”

The music video for “Motivation” sees Normani pay homage to the likes of Beyonce, Ciara, and Britney. Within three weeks, the video has racked up over 45.2 million views on her official YouTube channel.

Loading...

She first rose to fame on The X Factor in the U.S. in 2012 when she joined the group Fifth Harmony. The group are currently on a hiatus and are embarking on solo careers but have released three studio albums to date: Reflection, 7.27, and Fifth Harmony.

With just a number of singles released and no solo album yet, she currently has over 22.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, proving that she is one of music’s hottest names right now. Her collaboration with Sam Smith, “Dancing With A Stranger,” remains her most popular track on the app right now.

Earlier this year, she supported Ariana Grande across North America on her “Sweetener” world tour.

To keep up with Normani, follow her Instagram account.