Emily Ratajkowski Takes A Walk On The Wild Side In ‘Jungle Mami’ Bikini Shot

The sizzling model nearly busted out of a ridiculously small bandeau bikini during a photo shoot for Inamorata Woman.

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski certainly knows how to turn up the heat on Instagram. The gorgeous supermodel recently had fans drooling over her hotness as she posed in the tinniest bandeau bikini, one that perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping figure.

Filming a promotional photo shoot for her swimwear and lingerie label, Inamorata Woman, Emily got flirty with the camera as she modeled a skimpy animal-print two-piece, one of the racier designs from her latest bikini collection. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the Instagram sensation proudly flaunted her insane bikini body in the minuscule swimsuit and reeled in some serious engagement on the Inamorata Woman Instagram page.

Emily looked like a snack in the tiny and very revealing bikini. Boasting a vibrant, neon-green color and a sexy tiger print, the eye-catching two-piece did very little to cover up her fabulous figure, putting all of her killer curves on display. The 28-year-old hottie showed a whole lot of cleavage in the outrageously small bandeau top, while also flashing her famously taut waistline and washboard abs. Likewise, her sculpted hips were also copiously showcased in the high-cut, high-waist bikini bottoms, as were her chiseled thighs and incredible thigh gap.

Proving to be her brand’s best spokesmodel, Emily held nothing back as she showcased the daring bikini. The stunning Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model struck a seriously sultry pose, nearly popping out out the scandalous top as she slightly bent forward to push her busty assets into focus. The sizzling brunette paired her smoking-hot look with a smoldering attitude, parting her lips in a provocative way. Her long locks were seductively swept across her face in a wild, alluring fashion, adding even more oomph to the already steamy shot.

Emily gave off some serious jungle-feline vibes in the scorching bikini. The ravishing supermodel channeled her inner tigress as she posed amid lush green vegetation. The natural background beautifully complemented the color of her tiger-print bikini, accentuating Emily’s perfect tan.

The gorgeous Vogue model added glitz to her skin-baring attire with some understated gold jewelry, proving that she can look both sexy and chic in risque swimwear. Emily accessorized the stylish bikini with small hoop earrings, a pair of sparkling rings, and a delicate bracelet worn around her wrist. Not wanting to let anything take away the attention from her head-turning swimsuit, the buxom model let her generous decolletage unadorned, further calling attention to the ridiculously tiny bikini top.

As expected, Emily’s racy bikini shot was immediately caught the eye of her fans. Shared to Instagram on September 9, the photo garnered over 16,000 likes from Emily’s followers – considerably more than other posts on the Inamorata Woman page.

“Love this style and color!” one person commented on Emily’s spicy photo.

“@emrata you’re the best,” was a second reply, followed by a heart emoji.

“Mama mia,” read a third message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“Sexxxy,” wrote a fourth fan, clearly entranced by Emily’s sweltering bikini look.

This is not the first time that the busty brunette has showcased the tiger-print swimsuit on social media. In late August, Emily shut down Instagram after baring it all in an ultra-racy topless photo that saw her modeling the same bikini bottoms, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.