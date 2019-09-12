First Redheaded Victoria’s Secret Angel, Alexina Graham, Goes Braless In Neon Top

Alexina Graham is notably the first redhead to make the roster of the coveted ranks of Victoria’s Secret Angels. And she’s usually very active on Instagram, where she shares a mix of personal and professional photos.

One of her newest updates showed her rocking a braless look, while another showed her laying on her back in a tiny bikini, as detailed by The Inquisitr.

The photo showed Alexina standing in front of a white wall and a large window with black trim. She faced the camera straight-on, and wore a neon green crop top and white pants. The top had thick straps, and left her toned midriff on full display. Meanwhile, her pants were embellished with small, floral-inspired designs throughout. Graham also accessorized her high-waisted pants with a thin, black belt.

Alexina opted to wear her hair down for the shot, as it flowed behind her back.

The update was geotagged in New York, New York, and it’s been liked over 15,000 times.

But not all of Alexina’s photos are revealing, as was the case three days ago, when she shared a photo of herself in a pink ensemble. The model laid on the ground while wearing a low-cut pink shirt, and placed her ponytail in a heart shape.

Graham appeared to be wearing very little makeup, if any.

This update was geotagged in Miami, Florida.

The model previously opened up to Paper Magazine about her personal life, which is something that many of her fans may be interested to know. Alexina spoke a little bit about her personal life, including what makes her laugh.

“My own jokes! I’m a sarcastic joke teller and I think that all my jokes are funny: some even have me cracking up on the floor with tears rolling down my cheeks! If you ask me, this is the best way to laugh,” she said.

Graham also opened up about all of the different talents that she has.

“Dancing and music comprise the main things in my life that truly make me who I am. I even attended ballet, hip-hop and R&B classes for eight years. In terms of hobbies, I annually took part in my local pantomine/play! I would play the male role every year (a prince, sailor, and everything in between),” she explained.

In other news, fans should keep an eye on Alexina’s social media to find out what she has coming up next. It looks like she’s back in New York for now, but for many successful models like this Angel, constant travel is just a way of life.