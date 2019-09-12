Jenelle Evans Posts Ultrasound Picture On Instagram Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Then Turns Off Comments

With pregnancy rumors surrounding her, Jenelle Evans is leaning in.

The former Teen Mom 2 star has been the subject of near-endless rumors in recent weeks as fans scrutinize video and pore over her Instagram photos for what they see as signs of another pregnancy. Evans seemed to play into those rumors on Wednesday when she took to Instagram to post an ultrasound picture and the words “It’s a Girl” written in sand on the beach.

Evans turned off comments for the photo, possibly to ward off the rampant speculation, and in the caption, directed fans to click on a link in her bio. That led to a story published one week prior in Us Weekly titled “Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements.” The story revealed that the sand drawing was from former boy bander Nick Lachey’s 2014 pregnancy announcement with wife Vanessa Minnillo, and the ultrasound photo was from actress Katherine Heigl’s announcement from 2016.

While it appears that Jenelle Evans’ Instagram post was a misdirection, the former reality television star has faced down some very real rumors in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr reported, Jenelle set the rumor mill churning after a recent appearance at New York Fashion Week in which many fans thought she was showing off a small baby bump.

Many fans disagreed with the rumors, saying it seemed that Jenelle just put on a bit of weight, which the reality star herself seemed to hint at. Jenelle and husband David Eason were in New York to promote their new cosmetics line, and the 27-year-old told reporters that she and David were “fat and happy” as their kids headed back to school after a summer that included a drawn-out custody battle for them.

Another pregnancy would seem extremely unlikely for Jenelle Evans. As Us Weekly noted, she had her tubes tied earlier this year, so another baby would appear to be a near-impossibility. The report added that Jenelle has been putting off the pregnancy rumors, including commenting on one Instagram post that showed her attending a wedding wearing a blue velvet dress.

“Not pregnant, just fat,” she wrote.

Aside from the pregnancy rumors, Jenelle Evans has been a popular target for tabloids in recent months. She and her husband had their children removed after Eason allegedly killed the family dog for biting his daughter, and in the aftermath, Jenelle was fired from the Teen Mom series by MTV. The couple now has custody of their children back.