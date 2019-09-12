Camille Kostek Twerked In An Evening Gown And Instagram Is Loving It

Sports Illustrated cover girl Camille Kostek appeared to be having the time of her life in a video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday night. In the clip, the blond bombshell is in a car and jamming to the music that’s playing. At one point, she even stands up and twerks a little bit, much to the delight of the other passengers in the car.

“Right before I have to be fancy shmancy I have to get loosey goosey,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

While a few commenters chided her for neglecting to wear a seatbelt, many people seemed to be having as much fun watching her as she did dancing.

“Yassssss turn UPPPPPPPPPPP,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Others expressed that they found the video extremely relatable.

“This is me.. why am I like this,” another person wrote.

Based on her previous posts, it looks like the former New England Patriots cheerleader was on her way to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. The slinky, ivory-colored gown is by Rolande Mouret. Camille wore her signature tresses parted to the side and it fell in loose waves down her back. The entire look evoked classic Hollywood glamour and it definitely seems that she was channeling that vibe in the photo below.

Even though she often posts photos of herself at fancy celebrity events or in swimsuits, Camille gets lots of love for her more low-key posts as well. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she previously posted a photo of her “glam” before a football game and she received praise in the comments section, too.

While she used to mainly be known as Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille has built up a fanbase all her own and has skyrocketed her modeling career with that aforementioned Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

In an interview with Extra TV, she revealed that she did not tell her boyfriend about the cover so he had to find out about it when the rest of the world did.

“There’s so many things I’ve found out about him and his career through the Internet, that I thought it would be kind of fun to do a role reversal and see what it was like for him to kind of see something for the first time online,” she said. “I’m sure he is going to love it.”

Three women got covers this year, the other two are U.S. Women’s national team soccer player Alex Morgan and legendary supermodel Tyra Banks.

She may be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit “rookie,” but Camille definitely holds her own among these women. She also has as great a platform as she’s become a champion for self-acceptance and body positivity.