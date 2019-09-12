One Direction Star Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Felicite Died Of A Drug Overdose

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister died suddenly in March, but the coroner’s inquest revealed her cause of death was not a heart attack, but rather a drug overdose.

The Daily Mail revealed that the London coroner, Dr. Shirley Radcliffe explained that Felicite Tomlinson accidentally overdosed on a combination of drugs.

“It was a perfect storm, the Oxycodone, the alprazolam [Xanax] and cocaine. I find no evidence this was a deliberate act to end her life.”

Family and friends had explained to Dr. Radcliffe that Felicite Tomlinson started using drugs after the death of her mother, and as a result, the coroner labeled it a misadventure verdict. The information shared in the inquest included news that Tomlinson, an aspiring fashion became depressed after the death of her mother and turned to illicit drugs.

Tomlinson, originally from Doncaster, collapsed in her apartment and was found by her schoolfriend Zainab Mohammed after they had bought and taken cocaine the night. Per the inquest, it was Mohammed who found Tomlinson with “whiteish lips” shortly after noon and called a friend who told her to dial 999.

Mohammed confessed in the inquest that the two had been using drugs after Dr. Radcliffe asked about what was going on ahead of Tomlinson’s death.

“You say that both you and Fizz [Felicite’s nickname] did lines of cocaine on the night of March 12th. You went to bed and saw Felicite do more lines, but you don’t know how many she did and then you fell asleep. You also said you had gone with her to buy cocaine on the night.”

Tomlinson’s friend also testified that she didn’t know what else the deceased had taken, if anything.

But toxicology tests revealed that the 18-year-old had other drugs in her body at the time of her death. Toxicologist Dr. Susan Paterson testified that Tomlinson had “toxic levels of painkiller Oxycodone,” as well as cocaine and Xanax in her blood.

The inquest also revealed that the younger sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson had overdosed on drugs before, and spent time in a “private addiction clinic,” as well as intensive care.

The ultimate decision from Dr. Radcliffe was that Ms. Tomlinson died of a drug overdose as a result of “misadventure.”

A month after Felicite’s death, The Inquisitr reported that her brother, Louis Tomlinson broke his silence on the subject, and thanked fans for their kind words and support during such a difficult time.