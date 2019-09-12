‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Dumps Sarah

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 12 reveal that there will be some heartbreak in Salem and that many characters will find themselves dealing with difficult situations.

Soap Hub reports that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will come face-to-face with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and the two will have an emotional conversation.

Eric will tell Sarah that while he has strong feelings for her, and will always value the relationship that they shared, his heart lies with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and always has.

Since Nicole was discovered to be alive, Eric has done everything is his power to make sure that he found her and brought her home to Salem with her daughter Holly Jonas. Now, Eric wants to build a life with Nicole and become a family, which will leave Sarah out in the cold.

Sadly, Sarah is harboring a very intense secret. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Salem University Hospital doctor only recently found out that she is pregnant, and she believes that the baby belongs to Eric. Of course the timing couldn’t be worse, and now she’ll have to decide if she will tell Eric the news, or if she’ll have to devise another plan to keep him in the dark about the pregnancy.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah confides in Kayla about her predicament.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/KiaUmhhVnQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will continue to try and destroy the life of her estranged husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Eve is salty about the way things ended between she and Jack and she’ll now stop at nothing to ruin his happiness the way she feels like he ruined hers.

All the while, Jack and the love of his life, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), will be crushed when they suffer an unexpected setback while trying to get Dr. Rolf (William Utay) to help Jack regain his memories.

As many fans will remember, Jack has no memory of his time in Salem or his family due to the serum that brought him back to life. However, he’s been trying to get those memories back, but it hasn’t been an easy road. Sadly, it looks like the bumps are not over for Jack and Jen just yet.

Someone is always eavesdropping in Salem. ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/rgcrLnMlzu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 1, 2019

All the while, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will have a tense conversation with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Kristen is still completely obsessed with the idea of being in a relationship with Brady, who wants nothing to do with her, and it looks like things will get heated between them.

Fans can see more of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.