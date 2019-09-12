‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, September 11: Brooke & Ridge Battle Over Thomas, Flo Stuns Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 11, reveals that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was back at her apartment after being released from jail. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was happy that her daughter was back home and especially grateful to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). They talked about how the dressmaker had come through for Flo and made it possible for her to take the immunity deal.

Shauna talked about Ridge’s big heart, but seemed to be happy that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) would not like the fact that Ridge had helped Flo get out of prison. According to She Knows Soaps, Flo reminded her that Ridge was not in favor of her being set free. He only did it for Thomas’ sake. Shauna also told her daughter that they should work on mending her relationships with the Logans and Forresters. Shauna urged Flo not to give up on her dreams and encouraged her to go and see Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

Sally Spectra Pumps The Brakes

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) visited Wyatt at Spencer Publications. They flirted with Wyatt asking if she had made an appointment to see him. After kissing, he wanted to kick things up a notch and lock the door.

However, Sally pumped the brakes. She wanted to make sure that they were for real this time, even though Wyatt wanted her to move in. Sally still needed time to learn to trust him again and asked him to be patient with her.

Sally Spectra puts her self-worth on full display to Wyatt who admires her integrity and beauty. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9Ql4aq2rvq #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/eJYbEK2F6x — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 11, 2019

Florence Fulton Stuns Wyatt Spencer

Flo took her mother’s advice and showed up at Wyatt’s office. Wyatt was stunned to see her because he did not know that she had been released from jail. Flo gave Wyatt a heartfelt apology and told him that she was sorry that she had hurt so many people. Flo just wanted Wyatt to know that she still cared about him.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo makes a grand apology to Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/MZl7uNQnGv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 11, 2019

Brooke Logan & Ridge Forrester War

Ridge informed Brooke that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was going to come home from the hospital. He told her about the immunity deal and the role he played in helping to get her out. The dressmaker explained that he only agreed to Detective Sanchez’s (Jeremy Ray Valdez) terms because he wanted to protect Thomas.

Brooke was outraged. She wanted Thomas to pay for what he did to her family. Ridge said that his top priority was his son who needed his grandson. Brooke then stated that Thomas was no longer welcome in her home. She also told her husband that she could and would keep Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from Thomas. Ridge pointed out that she had no say in Douglas’s life, but Brooke vowed to keep Thomas and Douglas apart.

Tune in to see how the fight escalates between Brooke and Ridge. The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will leave the Logan estate and wind up in a bar where Shauna will take advantage of him. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.