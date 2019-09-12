Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly Looking For Love, But Doesn’t Want A Fling

Kourtney Kardashian is currently single, and hasn’t had a public romance since splitting with Younes Bendjima last year. However, Us Weekly reports that the reality star is looking for love, but wants to be sure before getting wrapped up in a romance.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourtney is fine with being single, and is currently not dating. However, she’s not opposed to finding a boyfriend, as long as the relationship is going somewhere.

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to. She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Kardashian is “waiting for someone who is a good fit for her and her family and not just a fling.”

Before dating Younes Bendjima for nearly two years, Kourtney spent 10 years with Scott Disick. The couple had many ups and downs and share three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

The couple were a favorite among fans, but Kourt finally called it quits back in 2015 when she could no longer handle the stress of Scott’s erratic behavior and wild partying. Since that time, things have certainly changed.

Disick has cleaned up his act and is now a doting and responsible father to his twos sons and one daughter. Scott has cut out his hard partying and wild behavior and has settled down in life with his much younger girlfriend, model Sofia Richie.

However, things aren’t weird within the family. Sources claim that Kourtney and Sofia get along just fine, and that they actually have a lot in common, sharing a similar background and upbringing.

The insider adds that Richie is easy to get along with and now that she and Disick have been dating for a couple of years, the Kardashian-Jenners view her as a part of their family and that there is no drama. The Inquisitr previously reported that the trio even took a family vacation together.

Kourtney is said to be very happy for the couple, and is in a great place in her co-parenting relationship with Scott as well. While the pair know that it is unconventional to stay so close following a breakup, the situation is working out well for them and their children are happy, which is the main priority.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on social media, or tuning in to Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the E! network.