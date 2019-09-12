Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Ignites Instagram Frenzy In Insanely Tight Bodysuit

Anastasiya Kvitko, a model who has been called the ‘Russian Kim Kardashian,’ turned the heat up on her Instagram page on Wednesday night when she uploaded a video of her self rocking a skintight bodysuit that seemed as if it was molded to her form. The cut of the top is also small enough to reveal a generous glimpse of side-boob as the Kaliningrad-born stunner twists and turns with each pose

According to the caption, the outfit is from Blue Body Brazil, a brand that claims to sell the hottest Brazilian fitness attire and swimwear. Although she didn’t divulge the name of the brand, it looks like Anastasiya is wearing a style very similar to their “Bella Bodysuit.” which retails for $$124.90 on their website. But there are also lower priced bodysuits from the brand as well.

In Blue Body Brazil’s product photos models are mostly wearing the bodysuits to exercise. But it looks like Anastasiya was at the beach at night when the clip was recorded. It does look like something that could be worn to a nightclub, so perhaps the 24-year-old model was trying to show her 10.1 million followers the versatility of the garment.

It’s unlikely that many of those followers noticed the caption though since most of the comments were just compliments about her beauty. While most of the comments are filled with effusive emojis some people managed to find the words to express what they thought about Anastasiya’s video.

“Insane boo,” wrote fellow Instagram modeling sensation, Khloë Terae.

This is hardly the first time that she’s uploaded a photo of herself wearing an impossibly tight outfit. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a couple of days ago she rocked a very fitted shimmery salmon swimsuit that flaunted her enviable curves.

Anastasiya’s bodacious hourglass figure has led to some speculation that her body has been enhanced surgically. But she has denied those rumors in the past.

“My idols are the girls with Brazil-type bodies – Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, (and) Nicki Minaj,” she once said to a Russian media outlet, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“But you have to be careful with American girls. They often go through surgeries and pour fat into their bottoms taken from other parts of their bodies. And my body is a natural one.”

Anastasiya went on to admit that she did have one surgery in her life — her appendix was removed.

She also had thew some shade Kim Kardashian’s way and seemed to resent being compared to her. She claimed to have a more “beautiful bottom” that the reality TV superstar and also hinted that she believed that Kim had plastic surgery to achieve her signature curvy shape.