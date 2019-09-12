Leah Messer Drops Bombshell About Possibly Hooking Up With Jeremy Calvert In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Sneak Peek

The new season of Teen Mom 2 has finally started on MTV and one of the questions on every fans mind is whether or not Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert will get back together. Fans have been chatting ever since the two traveled to New York to film the last Teen Mom 2 reunion special together. On Tuesday night, fans caught a glimpse of a possible rekindling of the romance as the two spent some time together on camera in New York. Now, in a sneak peek for next week’s episode from Pop Culture shows Leah dropping a bombshell about possibly hooking up with Jeremy.

While on the phone with a friend, Leah admits that Jeremy “showed up.” Her friend then asks her if the two “hooked up.” Initially, Leah says that the two did not hook up, but her friend then asks another question.

“Are you lying?” her friend asks.

Laughing, Leah replies, “yeah,” before the clip ends.

Fans will have to tune in on Tuesday night to see what is really going on between the two, but fans are hoping to see the two get back together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, ahead of Tuesday night’s season premiere, a preview clip was posted. The clip showed Leah and Jeremy together in New York and the comments section showed a clear consensus that fans want the two to get back together.

On Tuesday night’s episode, the couple were out and about together in New York. Hollywood Life reports that, on the season premiere, Leah’s sister mentions that Leah didn’t return to their hotel room until the early morning hours, suggesting that Leah spent the night in Jeremy’s hotel room.

Leah and Jeremy married back in April of 2012. The two married after Leah’s divorce from her first husband, Corey Simms. Leah and Jeremy had one child together, a daughter named Addie. Although the couple tried to make their relationship work, they eventually split and divorced in June 2015.

Over the years, they have worked together to co-parent for their daughter. The two seem to be taking anything that may be happening slow to ensure they don’t confuse their daughter.

The all-new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing Tuesday nights on MTV. Fans can tune in to the all-new episode next week to catch up with Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert and see if perhaps the two are going to rekindle their romance.