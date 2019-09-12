Camila Banus Teases Fans With Tiny Red Mini Dress And Nude Heels, Causing Instagram Meltdown

Actress Camila Banus portrays Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, but today, she teased her 113,000 or so Instagram followers with an incredibly hot photo of herself announcing some details about her appearance in a new music video.

Banus posed on the street next to a red tile wall, and she wore a tiny red mini dress from Fashion Nova. The star leaned back with one leg propped on the wall, showing off her toned legs, and almost gave fans a peek of her curvaceous backside. Her long brunette locks hung in waves over her shoulders, and Banus gave the camera a surprised look. She was also photographed wearing dark lipstick, with a pair of nude high-heeled sandals completing the sexy look.

In the caption, the actress revealed that she will be appearing on the video for the song “Que Tu Quieres,” by Avrii Castle featuring Siilva Music and Yashua and directed by Andres Monsalve. Banus also declared herself a Miami girl and a lady in red with her hashtags.

Fans responded positively to the post, with several thousand clicking the “like” button, and dozens left the actress complimentary comments.

“Your outfit and hair are fire,” replied one follower.

“You are killing it, mami!!!” another enthused.

“Damn girl look at those legs!” said another fan.

“Can’t wait Camila to hear and see the music video… you look very pretty in red,” wrote another fan.

“You are stunning in Red!!” another exclaimed.

Several of the Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actress’s followers also referenced her character, Gabi, in Salem. Many complimented her on her acting skills while others proclaimed her daytime TV’s hottest woman. In addition to her work on soaps, Banus also portrayed Nina on Fox’s Star in 2018.

Earlier in the day on her Instagram stories, Banus showed a clip of herself in between scenes at DOOL. In the video, she held a bag from Chick-fil-A and revealed that she had time between filming to grab a bite to eat from the fast-food restaurant known for its chicken sandwiches. The shade on the sack also matched the gorgeous matte shade of red lip color she wore for her day at work.

Today, the actress also posted a picture of herself hugging her sweet dog, Kiwi Banus.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Banus’s alter ego, Gabi Hernandez, made a bold move and ended up in a conflict with her mother-in-law, Vivian. On the show, Gabi recently married Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).