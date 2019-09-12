Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Dishes On Dating, Reveals If She Has Plans For More Kids

Farrah Abraham may be best known for her former role on Teen Mom OG, but the mom-of-one has been busy with plenty of other projects outside of reality television. She left the show in 2017 and has focused on her businesses and parenting her only child, Sophia. The single mom recently opened up to Us Weekly about dating, including what she is looking for in a partner, and whether or not she wants to have more kids.

She admitted that when it comes to dating, she is looking for someone who is “well rounded.” That isn’t the only thing she is looking for in a potential partner, though. Farrah also wants to find someone who will love her daughter and who also loves dogs.

Farrah was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. Her daughter’s father, Derek Underwood, passed away in a tragic car accident before Sophia was born. Although Farrah has dated over the years, she has not walked down the aisle or had any more kids, and as suggested by her recent comments, it doesn’t sound like she is in too much of a rush.

Farrah revealed that her daughter would like to have a sibling, adding, “I just hope I meet a human who’s great enough to do that with.”

“But I’m in no rush. I’m OK being married to myself at this point.”

The former Teen Mom OG also revealed that she would also be fine with adopting. However, for now, she says Sophia is her “one and only” and that they have a “happy family.”

Farrah opened up about dating and explained that she doesn’t want to date someone who is dating her only because she is famous. She explained how important that is to her and revealed that anyone who dates her has to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

“I definitely know what I’m looking at now when it comes to personalities and behavior and human behavior. I don’t take any chances anymore. They sign NDA. They’re not allowed to call press or other people, be friends with reporters. I take it really serious.”

Farrah Abraham shared her life on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently revealed what it would take to get her back on the show. Whether or not Farrah will return to the show, though, is yet to be seen.