Tammy Hembrow Drives Instagram Wild In Tiny Blue Thong Bikini

Australian social media superstar Tammy Hembrow turned up the heat on her Instagram page Wednesday night when she posted a photo of herself wearing a barely-there blue thong bikini that left very little to the imagination. Tammy is known for being a fitness influencer on the social media platform, and the photo explains why. The bikini shows off her extremely toned body, thus giving her fans lots to rave about.

“Goals af,” wrote fellow model Malaika Terry.

“Seriously killing it,” another fan chimed in.

The post is actually an advertisement for Tammy’s fitness app. In the caption, she announced that Tammy Fit will be on the Android platform soon and invited her fans to get on the waiting list. She also promised that the fans who signed up would be eligible for exclusive offers, and be the first to know when the app is finally available for Android phones.

One fan seemed particularly enthused about the announcement, but for reasons having everything to do with the bikini photo that she posted.

“I’d convert to android if it meant I could hold your hand for a few minutes,” the person wrote in the comments.

According to its product description on the Apple Store, Tammy’s app allows its users to plan their workouts and visualize the progress that they’re making toward their fitness goals. It works with Apple’s Health app to gather and analyze your data in order to create an exercise plan that works for your needs. There’s a community aspect to the experience as well, allowing you to share progress photos and receive encouragement on the gains that you’ve made. It also dispenses reminders throughout the day to help users stay on top of their health needs.

Tammy Fit’s iOS app has a 3.9-star rating out of five on the Apple Store. One of its individual five-star reviews favorably compared the app’s $75 yearly fee to a gym membership.

“For everyone upset claiming this is too much money and to just get a personal trainer, you don’t know what you’re talking about,” the reviewer wrote. “Invest in your well being. $75 and then not worry about it for a year? Done.”

It’s clear that Tammy Hembrow has used her huge following on Instagram to build her own brands instead of just shilling for the sponsors that normally fund Instagram beauty/influencer content. Aside from the Tammy Fit app, she also has an athleisure brand called Saski — named after her youngest daughter– that’s reportedly worth $3.6 million, according to the Daily Mail. She has certainly proven that she’s more than just bikini photos on Instagram.