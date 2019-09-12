Jerry Springer Slams Donald Trump: ‘He Took My Show And Brought It To The White House’

Jerry Springer sees something very familiar when he looks to Donald Trump’s White House.

The 75-year-old famous for his wild talk show that delivered daytime drama said that his show appeared to pave the path for Trump’s wild and unpredictable White House. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the former host of The Jerry Springer Show said that he sees himself as an influential figure who helped create a form of wild and unpredictable entertainment that the president seems to fully embrace.

Springer said he was annoyed that Trump seems to be stealing his brand.

“The thing that annoys me about Trump is that he took my show and brought it to the White House. I’m annoyed. I should get paid for that, shouldn’t I? Hey, get your own show!”

Donald Trump’s critics say that the president himself is too often playing the reality television character he portrayed on The Apprentice. In a column for The New York Times this week, television critic James Poniewozik said that those looking too deep into Trump’s seemingly bizarre actions — like his decision to attack actress Debra Messing on Twitter as a hurricane was bearing down on the United States — are forgetting that he is a reality television character at heart.

“Try to understand Donald Trump as a person with psychology and strategy and motivation, and you will inevitably spiral into confusion and covfefe,” he wrote. “The key is to remember that Donald Trump is not a person. He’s a TV character.:

Springer is a former politician himself, serving as the mayor of Cincinnati and considering runs for the U.S. Senate in 2000 and 2004 before ultimately deciding to stick to his second career as a television host. Springer, a Democrat, said that he is satisfied with the party’s slate of candidates vying for the 2020 nomination but worries they could lose if the spotlight can shift from Trump onto the Democratic candidate.

Springer added that he’s worried Democrats can lose if the story shifts away from Trump.

“[I]f we pick a candidate who, all of a sudden, takes the spotlight off of Trump — and ‘is this person too far left?,’ and suddenly, the debate moves in that direction — then I think we could lose the election again,” Springer said.

Democrats seem to be avoiding that scenario so far. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent poll showed that Trump was behind Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden by a 15-point margin.