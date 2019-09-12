‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock’s Sequined Dress Is So Short, It Should Be Illegal

Kate Bock is continuing to take New York Fashion Week by storm.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Kate is currently in the Big Apple where she is taking in all of the parties and runways that NYFW has to offer. Each and every day, the stunner has been sharing both workout-chic and fashion-forward photos and they’re all jaw dropping. In the most recent set of images that was shared for her legion of fans, Kate sizzles in four new images.

In the photos, Bock tags herself at Cipriani on 42nd Street. In the first snapshot in the series, the model stands in the lobby, posing in profile. She holds a glass of champagne in one hand and smiles into the camera. Bock wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved along with a stunning face of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. Her amazing figure is on full display in the shot in a curve-hugging black sequined dress that shows off killer stems. She completes the look with a pair of high, strappy black heels.

In the second photo in the deck, Kate poses in front of a black and white step and repeat while clad in the same exact outfit. Once again, she is all smiles for the photo op. The third post in the series shows the Sports Illustrated model posing at different angles and in the last one, Kate poses with a pal. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned the model a lot of attention from fans with over 7,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments.

Many of Kate’s fans commented on the post to let the model know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her figure. A few others applauded Bock for giving back to a good organization.

“Looking incredible darling,” one fan gushed with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Legs like yours should be illegal. Hah just gorgeous Kate,” another wrote.

“How do we help?! This is such an important cause. Also your heels are making your legs go on FOREVERRRRR,” one more fan wrote.

Loading...

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kate sizzled in another sexy outfit while she was in the Big Apple. In the photo, Kate’s insanely fit figure stole the show in the shot as she rocked an off-the-shoulder white dress that fit her like a glove. The NSFW ensemble hit well above her knee while her long, lean legs took center stage in the image. Kate completed the look with a pair of high, strappy black heels and a blazer over her dress.

That post garnered over 10,000 likes.