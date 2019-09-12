‘World’s Hottest Math Teacher’ Causes Instagram Meltdown In A Sexy Caged Bralette

Math is one of the most dreaded topics in academia, and students often find it either boring or mind-numbingly difficult. However, one class in Belarus might have had more enthusiastic students than the average. In 2016, a video of a sexy blonde in a grey dress demonstrating mathematics on a whiteboard went viral, even earning the notice of Maxim. Soon, the title of “world’s hottest math teacher” was born.

The woman behind the viral sensation, Oksana Neveselaya, recently lived up to her name, and sent Instagram into meltdown mode after posting a picture of herself showcasing her cleavage in a black caged bikini.

In the picture, Oksana wears a black lace bralette that dips so low that she veers dangerously close to revealing nipple. As an accent, two ribbons form a halter decoration, adding a minor dominatrix-inspired aspect to the bralette. In addition, her torso is enrobed in a black satin kimono with black sheer lace sleeves.

Adding to the cozy sexiness of the picture, Oksana left her hair naturally styled, and it falls side-swept across her collar bone as she leans against the headboard of her bed. Her makeup is natural, with the exception of extremely long lashes. A number of stacked silver earrings are her sole accessories.

The photo soon earned nearly 28,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“You’re an angel,” gushed a fan, with two heart-eye emoji as well as a couple of red hearts.

“Wow… so so beautiful,” added a second user, with several fire emoji to further convey his thoughts on the picture.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” concluded a third, with a couple of heart-eye emoji added.

Oksana is no stranger to posting sexy pictures, and the technique helped the blonde beauty grow her Instagram following to nearly 700,000 fans. As previously mentioned, she was even featured in Maxim, which called her social media page a “decidedly non-academic delight.”

For example, one of the Eastern European stunner’s most popular pictures is a selfie in a red bikini.

Loading...

Taken in a mirrored bathroom, the blonde beauty nearly bursts out of her bikini top, as it struggles to contain her ample assets. Her string bikini bottom shows a maximum amount of leg, giving a full view of her hourglass figure.

The post earned a whopping 72,517 likes and 1,771 comments, making it one of Oksana’s most beloved.

The red bikini is a popular choice for the “World’s Sexiest,” as a “World’s Sexiest Nurse” recently posted a picture to her social media wearing an incredibly similar ensemble, as covered by The Inquisitr.