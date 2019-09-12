Oleg Smolenkov, CIA’s Russian Spy, Was Key Source For Donald Trump ‘Pee Tape’ Dossier, ‘Daily Mail’ Reports

The alleged Kremlin mole pulled out of Russia by the CIA in 2017 out if fear for his safety may have also served as a source for the 'Steele Dossier,' a new report says.

Oleg Smolenkov, the top spy who was pulled out of Russia by the CIA in 2017 and is believed to have been the mole who informed United States intelligence about Vladimir Putin’s alleged involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, may also have been a key source for the “Steele Dossier,” the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

The dossier, compiled and authored by former high-ranking British MI6 agent and Russia expert Christopher Steele, is a series of private intelligence reports alleging Donald Trump’s deep ties to Russia and the extraordinary covert measures taken by the Russian government to help Trump win the election.

But as The Inquisitr has reported, the dossier became most notorious for just one of the many alarming allegations it contained. In what has become knows as the “pee tape” story, the dossier claims that Trump hired prostitutes to perform a “golden shower” urination show on a Moscow hotel bed during the would-be president’s 2013 visit to Moscow for the Miss Universe beauty pageant, which he owned at the time.

The “tape” in the story comes from the allegation that “golden showers” episode was secretly filmed by Russian intelligence operatives, and the recording would later possibly be used as blackmail material against Trump. But as The Inquisitr noted, the source for the “pee tape” story is widely believed to be the elusive Russian-American businessman Sergei Millian, who says that he has known and supported Trump since 2007.

Smolenkov was “exfiltrated” from Russia by the CIA in June of 2017, reportedly in part because agency officials worried that Trump himself would expose his identity to the Russian government, as The Inquisitr reported. Since his name was reported in the press last weekend, however, Smolenkov now appears to have disappeared once again, along with his family, from the $925,000 Virginia mansion in which he has lived since last year.

Ilya Shumanov, a leading anti-corruption campaigner in Russia, now says that as a top aide to close Putin associate Yuri Ushakov, Smolenkov would have been in an ideal position to collect information on the Russian election-sabotage operation in 2016. He added that Smolenkov would have secretly conveyed that information on to Steele — probably through an intermediary, according to the Daily Mail report.

Ushakov’s name appears twice in the Steele Dossier, which is available online in a searchable text version via Archive.org. In the dossier, Steele describes Ushakov — Smolenkov’s boss — as urging “caution” on the election-rigging operation, due to “the potential negative impact on Russia from the operation.”

In his report on the findings of his Trump-Russia investigation, posted online via The New York Times, special counsel Robert Mueller alluded to the possible existence of the “pee tape,” referring to “compromising tapes of Trump” held by the Crocus Group. This is the Russian real estate conglomerate owned by oligarch Aras Agalarov, who partnered with Trump on the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.