Travis Fimmel Joins Cast Of ‘Die In A Gunfight’

Australian actor Travis Fimmel has reportedly joined the cast of Culmination’s Die in a Gunfight, as revealed during the recent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Die in a Gunfight is an action romance movie and will star Fimmel as “a lovesick Texan hitman hell-bent on revenge,” according to Deadline. Considering the title of the movie, Cinema Blend has also billed it as a Western with a twist.

The movie will be based in New York City and tells the story of two characters from feuding families who fall in love. Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta have also been cast in the film. Boneta will play the role of a young man in love with the daughter of his rival. Daddario will play the role of the object of Boneta’s affections. Olivia Munn is also reportedly in discussions regarding joining the cast. As yet, her role in Die in a Gunfight is unknown.

Die in a Gunfight will be directed by Collin Schiffli. The movie will be written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the duo behind Ant-Man and The Wasp. Culmination’s Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, Adrian Politowski, and Martin Metz will produce the movie, with Politowski’s Align also financing it. CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content will handle the U.S. rights for Die in a Gunfight and Culmination’s Harry White will handle international rights.

Previously, Fimmel was probably best known for his role of Ragnar Lothbrok in History Channel’s Vikings. He is also currently starring in the Australian war movie, Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan.

Fimmel also has a string of new movies in development. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he most recently joined the lineup for Zone 414, a sci-fi thriller that delves into the world of humanoid robots and artificial intelligence. He is also set to star in Tau Ceti Four alongside Uma Thurman and El Tonto, billed as a comedy, with Kate Beckinsale.

In addition to his latest movie roles, Fimmel will also make a return to TV with the upcoming TNT series, Raised by Wolves. This series is another sci-fi drama that looks into the world of humanoid robots as they try to raise humans on a new planet. In this series, Fimmel will play the role of Marcus, who is “a roguish, charismatic soldier, who was the ultimate survivor back on Earth,” according to Variety.

Production for Die in a Gunfight is expected to commence in October