Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Video In Lab Coat, Calls Herself ‘Dr. Beckham’

Pop star turned fashion queen Victoria Beckham recently surprised her 26.6 million Instagram followers with a hilarious video that had them all laughing. As fans who closely follow Beckham on Instagram may know, the businesswoman recently decided to expand from just clothing into the world of beauty as well. While Beckham has collaborated with other established beauty brands before on smaller projects, this will be her first independent attempt at the beauty market.

Beckham made the announcement yesterday on Instagram, and shared a fun video of herself in a chic boutique rocking a lab coat with her initials monogrammed on the pocket. Today, she shared some behind the scenes content with her followers.

In the video, Beckham rocked the same lab coat with her initials on it, and was evidently feeling herself in her lab coat, because the fashionista joked about potentially going into medicine. She called herself “Dr. Beckham” in the video, which captured a quick interaction between herself and some of the others involved in the project. The video ended with a teaser of the logo for her launching beauty brand, which will officially be released on Saturday, as Beckham clarified in the caption of the post. Currently, the website for the brand only has a countdown clock and a stunning shot of an eye with flawless metallic shadow blinking.

Beckham’s fans loved the playful post, and the video received over 454,000 views within just three hours.

One fan ran with her self-appointed title, and joked “Dr. Beckham M.D. (Makeup Dominator)… has a nice ring to it!”

“Best of luck on your new adventure!!” another fan said.

Hair stylist Ken Paves, who has worked with Beckham for a long time, also left his support in the comments section.

“Such a fun day!!! Very official! The Beauty Doctor.”

Beyond the minimalist chic branding, Beckham hasn’t revealed much else about the collection quite yet. Fans will have to wait a few more days before they have the opportunity to see what she has designed with her team.

Though she has likely been quite busy with all the tasks that go along with launching a new brand of her empire, Beckham has still found time to relax this summer. As The Inquisitr reported, the fashionista shared a snap on Instagram earlier this summer in which she and husband David Beckham headed out on a yacht with Elton John and his partner. Beckham looked flawless and chic as always in a white maxi dress with a breathtaking blue ocean visible behind her.