UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Shows Off Insane Legs In Biker Shorts

Arianny Celeste is enjoying the last few days of summer by spending time outside in some of her favorite “athleisure” outfits. On Wednesday, the American UFC ring girl took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot in which she rocks casual workout clothes that put her incredibly fit physique in full evidence, to the delight of legion of fans she has on the popular social media platform.

In the photo, Celeste is sitting on the ground at Holmby Park in Los Angeles — as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model and influencer is rocking a pair of black biker shorts that hug her lower body tightly, helping showcase her toned legs. Celeste is sitting with one leg bent, which puts it front and center. The model teamed her shorts with a light gray sweater for the perfect combination of athletic and casual.

Celeste completed her look with a pair of black sneakers, which look to be by Chanel, judging by the logo on its side. She accessorized it with oversized sunglasses and a black purse, which is sitting between her legs in front of her on the ground. Celeste tagged herself on the post, in addition to the brand Girlfriend Box.

Girlfriend Box in the name of her venture, which releases a monthly fashion box that she, alongside her partner Alejandra Boggiano, put together as part of their business, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Celeste is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and styled down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. While the model’s eyes are concealed by the shades, she is facing the camera with her lips parted in a sultry way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Celeste shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 20,600 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period brought in upward of 215 comments from fans, who clearly liked the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the UFC ring girl used the opportunity to share their admiration for Celeste while praising her beauty.

“I love this shot!! And that park,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a tree emoji.

“Like your choice of kicks,” another user chimed in, adding a couple of thumbs-up emoji after the words.

“Something about this photograph, I absolutely love… other than your gorgeous face! Great photo Ari,” a third user added.