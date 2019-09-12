Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo Of Her & Anna Wintour During NYFW

Megan Thee Stallion has certainly been living up to her “Hot Girl Fall” mantra as she spends New York Fashion Week with one of the fashion industry’s most prominent figures.

The Fever artist shared some photos on her Instagram page from her time at New York Fashion Week. During the Coach fashion show, the rapper shared with her 4.9 million followers that she was seated with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The two women are sitting outside and smiling for the camera in the snapshot. Megan is wearing a black anime graphic tee with a short, leather skirt. Her hair is styled in a half-up, half-down style, and her face is in full glam.

Wintour is wearing a lime green dress with short sleeves and a plethora of dark green crosses plastered all over the dress. Her hair is styled in her signature bob and bangs, and she is also wearing her signature black sunglasses.

At the time of writing, the photo of the “Freak Nasty” rapper and the fashion icon received more than 500,000 likes. The photo also received more than 5,000 comments from Megan’s fans, several of whom commented on how tense she looked alongside Wintour.

“Her face got me dead looking like you’re posing for school yearbook photos,” one follower wrote.

“You looking nervous as shiii friend,” another follower chimed in.

Being alongside Wintour for her first New York Fashion Week is just one of the many highs the 24-year-old rapper and college student has received this year. The Inquisitr previously reported that in addition to having her phrase, “Hot Girl Summer,” referenced by multiple celebrities, Megan is also making huge strides in the music industry. Her song, “Hot Girl Summer,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, earned a reported 1 million streams when it first premiered back in August. Megan recently premiered the song’s much-anticipated video, which she previewed on her Instagram page.

E! News reports that not only does Megan thinks she’s having a Hot Girl Summer but is inspiring other girls to do the same. The rapper shared with the outlet what exactly a “hot girl” means to her when she spoke to them recently.

“Your actions make you a ‘hot girl.’ You have to be someone who is like energetic, the life of the party, just really nice, you know what I’m saying?” Megan shared. “You have to be able to put that confidence in other people and get along with all the girls and just like have a good time. Just unapologetically you. You just have to be lit.”

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion can follow her on Instagram for more updates.