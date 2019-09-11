Amandla Stenberg Poses In Her Underwear, Applauded For Underarm Hair

The actress was praised for her underarm hair.

Amandla Stenberg has been praised by fans after posting a revealing photo on Instagram. In the photo, the Hunger Games actress posed in a red-walled room, wearing multi-colored underwear and a matching tank top. The 20-year-old styled her dark hair in a middle part and opted to forgo make-up, letting her natural beauty shine.

In the outfit, Amandla flaunted both her amazing figure and her underarm hair.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment her body hair.

“That armpit hair [though],” wrote a follower, adding a string of heart eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“That armpit hair okurrr,” commented a fan.

“You’re legit so perfect and it makes me wanna die tbh… go off hunny, show people what they don’t have, confidence,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The actress’ followers also came to her defense when her body hair was mocked by a handful of people.

“Women aren’t hairless rats,” replied a commenter.

“Armpit haters SHOO,” responded another.

“[People] hating on underarm hair??? Wtf. Can’t relate,” said a different person.

The post has racked up more than 80,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time, the Everything, Everything star showed off her body hair. In October 2018 Glamour magazine reported that the actress wore a dramatic Valentino gown that fully displayed her underarm hair at the European premiere of The Hate U Give.

The publication noted that Amandla had previously penned an essay about her relationship with her hair for InStyle. In the September 2018 essay, the actress opened up about her discussion to shave her head. In the piece, she noted that she had numerous hairstyles over the years.

She professed that by cutting all her hair off she felt more empowered. Amandla, who has previously come out as non-binary but prefers both “she” and “them” pronouns, went on to say that she wanted a haircut that wasn’t perceived as feminine.

“Shaving my head was wild. I felt a sense of complete neutrality. It was so freeing. This summer I came out as gay, and I must say, having no hair made me feel even more comfortable with my gender and sexuality,” revealed the actress.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Amandla isn’t the only celebrity who has ditched the razor. In June, Halsey graced the cover of Rolling Stone in a white tank top, showing off her underarm hair. The “Without Me” singer shared the cover shoot on her Instagram account. While the photo received mixed reviews from fans, Demi Lovato was quick to praise the 24-year-old.

“There so much yes about this picture idk where to start,” said the former Disney Channel star

