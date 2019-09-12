Lea Michele Shows Off Toned Legs In Nothing But An Oversized Sweater

Glee alum Lea Michele showed off her sultry side on Thursday when she uploaded a photo to Instagram in which she’s wearing nothing but a deep pink, almost burgundy sweater. The photo gives the viewer an eyeful of her long toned legs as she sits on a sofa and stares wistfully into the camera.

Despite the show of leg, it doesn’t look like the post was meant to titillate the actress’ followers. Lea revealed her true intentions in the caption where she wrote that she was celebrating “Wellness Wednesday” and sharing some of the ways that she has been practicing self-care.

In her Instagram stories, she shared some of her favorite ways to unwind at the end of a busy. She uses the “Calm” app for example for relaxing music, perfect for meditation. Lea also wrote that she loves to burn incense and sage herself to get the “bad vibes” out of her life. Lastly, she mentions loving to soak in a tub of her favorite bath salts with a face mask on.

It seems that Lea Michele is making health and wellness a key part of her brand as she has a highlight on her Instagram page dedicated to the topic.

She’s currently on the cover of Health Magazine where she opens up about her Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome diagnosis.

In the interview, she confessed that the condition pushed her to make the effort to exercise regularly.

“The side effects can be brutal—like weight gain and bad skin,” she confessed. “I think because of my age, that diagnosis, and the fact that I wasn’t working a job that kept me dancing every single day, I needed to integrate some sort of more formal workouts. I realized that I like workouts with a spiritual element—whether it’s SoulCycle or hot yoga.”

Her most recent photo is from her the Health Magazine shoot. But, as The Inqusitr previously reported she has posted alluring photos on Instagram before. In a post from a couple of days ago, she uploaded a photo from her InStyle Magazine shoot in which she’s wearing a V-neck sweater that gives viewers a peek at her cleavage.

With over 120,000 likes and several hundred comments, it’s clear that the post was a big hit on her Instagram page and that fans are enjoying the content she’s been sharing. Her most recent post is proving to be popular as well with over 80,000 likes as of writing.