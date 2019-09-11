Kourtney Kardashian Shares Insane Throwback Snap Featuring Teenage Kardashian Squad

Kourtney Kardashian recently stunned her 81.4 million Instagram followers with an insane throwback shot that featured herself and two of her sisters back in their teenage years.

In the snap, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were all gathered on a large printed couch. The three sisters were in the process of opening Christmas gifts and were surrounded by scraps of wrapping paper. The trio all rocked the exact same style of leopard-print pajamas for the snap and looked far different than how they do on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The sister who looked the most different in the snap was Kourtney herself. She even clarified in the caption of the post that the hair she had in the shot was not, in fact, a wig — she evidently just went through a period in her teenage years where she rocked super-thick, blunt bangs.

Khloe sat on one side of her and clutched a camera in her hands. She had simple straight hair, and the majority of her face was obscured because she was looking down at something else in her hand.

Kim was on the other side of Kourtney in the shot and appeared to be looking over at her sisters, examining what they were doing.

A few additional presents can be spotted in the background, and they look to just be having a family Christmas at home. Christmas-loving Kourtney included a countdown to the big day in her caption as well.

Her followers loved the throwback shot and the peek into an earlier time in the Kardashian squad’s lives. The post received over 168,000 likes within less than an hour.

One fan couldn’t help but notice that Kourtney’s look in the throwback reminded her of another celebrity.

“Elvira VIBE,” the fan said in the comments section.

Kourtney herself responded to the comment, saying she felt like she channeled a bit of a Daria vibe as well.

Another fan couldn’t get enough of the juxtaposition between the teen expressions and the adorable matching outfits.

“OMG living for the matching PJs and unamused faces.”

“Totally Libra, Aries and Cancer,” another fan said, referencing the trio’s star signs.

“Do a throwback every week omg I’m living for these,” another fan said.

“Love you and your family so much!” yet another fan commented.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Kourtney’s Instagram page to see if she posted this as a preview. Perhaps the family will all be posing in matching leopard-print pajamas this year in an iconic Kardashian Christmas card.

Leopard-print is still a favorite for the Kardashian sisters. As The Inquisitr reported, just last month, Khloe rocked such a look while hanging out that had a super-chic vibe.