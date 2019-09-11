Kaitlynn Carter Is Reportedly Hoping Her Relationship With Miley Cyrus Lasts As They Spend Time In NYC

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus are reportedly in their relationship for the long haul.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the rumored couple has quickly grown from their summer fling in Italy. The two have been spotted at the MTV Video Music Awards and have reportedly found a place together in the Hidden Hills in Los Angeles.

Hollywood Life reports that Carter and Cyrus have also taken their relationship to the east coast. The two have been seen together during New York Fashion Week wearing black outfits and holding hands together. The pair’s time in NYC is reportedly halting them from enjoying their new abode in California. A source reportedly told the outlet that while they are “spending their free time together,” both ladies are also at the fashion event for work, so they haven’t been able to be around each other as much as they would like. When they do have free time, though, they are reportedly spending time with their friends and staying out of the spotlight as much as possible.

The fashion blogger and the “Slide Away” singer have reportedly been friends long before they decided to take things to another level. While Carter has been in the spotlight after co-starring with her ex-husband Brody Jenner on The Hills: New Beginnings, being with Cyrus has reportedly given Carter a new taste of fame. A source told HL that Carter has been instantly attracted to the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s “glow” and is willing to see where things go with the pop star.

“For Kaitlyn to be with Miley in her stratosphere is so enjoyable to her and so exciting,” the source said. “Kaitlyn thought this was just going to be some sort of fun fling but it is now becoming much more important for her and this is something Kaitlyn wants to be involved with for a long time to come. Everything is really working out.”

Loading...

Although they are rumored to be an item, both Carter and Cyrus possibly bonded over the sudden changes they both made back in August. Carter and Jenner announced they would be “divorcing” (they never legally married) after one year as a married couple. The very next week, Cyrus announced that she and Liam Hemsworth were separating after one year of marriage and after a decade together. Weeks later, Hemsworth officially filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” per The Inquisitr.

Neither Carter nor Cyrus has officially announced that they are a couple as of yet.