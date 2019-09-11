‘The OA’: Jason Isaacs Discusses The Original Plan For The Five-Season Story Arc

The actor is disappointed that no one will get to see the entire concept for 'The OA' realized.

Originally, The OA was planned to have a five-season story arc. Unfortunately, Netflix canceled the sci-fi series after only two seasons, which means that viewers will never get to see the full scope of the story. However, Jason Isaacs, who played Dr. Hunter Aloysius “Hap” Percy in The OA, did recently reveal some of the original plans for the series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s The OA. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of The OA ended with a cliffhanger that saw the fate of the OA (Brit Marting) hanging in the balance as well a new dimension being introduced. This dimension was actually a TV studio where the original members of the OA’s group were now actors on a series that was very similar to The OA. It left an intriguing possibility leading forward into Season 3.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, these questions will never be answered for fans of the unique sci-fi series after Netflix canceled the series in August.

However, thanks to a recent interview with Isaacs, fans can at least get some sort of closure after he revealed the original intentions of the series.

“They mapped out all five seasons, when they pitched it, originally,” Isaacs told Collider.

“I knew exactly where the third season was going to go, and it’s utterly brilliant. When they told me the end of Season 2, I went, ‘Wait, guys, are you actually sure? That sounds nuts to me. What can you possibly do afterward?’ So, they sat me down and told me, and 15 minutes later, my jaw was hanging open.”

Scott Patrick Green / Netflix

“I’m dying to see the rest of the seasons because I know they happened in their heads, and I so enjoyed and was moved by the first two,” Isaacs also revealed.

As for exactly what the five-season outline was, it seems that Isaacs is not yet ready to reveal it yet. Perhaps it is just in case Netflix does cave in and renews the series, or that is what fans of The OA are hoping. In the meantime, though, fans will continue to do the movements and voice their opinion on the cancellation via social media in the hope that Netflix will change their mind. And, if it doesn’t get renewed, there is always the possibility that Isaacs or other cast members finally reveal the original plan for the series.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The OA are currently airing on Netflix.