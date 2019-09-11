Twitter Loses Its Mind After Donald Trump Seemingly Forgets He Has A Son

Donald Trump was speaking to reporters on Wednesday about banning flavored e-cigarettes when he referenced his son with his wife Melania, Barron Trump. The president told reporters that Melania was passionate about the topic because “she’s got a son,” and Twitter is having a field day with his comments, which seem to suggest that Trump forgot that Barron belongs to him as well.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump said that his administration has considered banning the flavored nicotine products because they seem to target youngsters. He told the assembled reporters that the first lady “feels very strongly” about the topic because she has a son of her own.

Trump had previously supported e-cigarette manufacturers as a source of jobs in the United States but said that he’s had a change of heart as a result of Melania’s urging.

“That’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son,” Trump said, before adding that they had a son “together.”

The president later added that their son Barron “is a beautiful young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it.”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar supported Trump’s statement, saying that his department planned to address the issue.

“We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth,” Azar said.

While the topic is a serious one, Twitter users are all over the president’s slip-up, joking that Trump is either losing his mind or has forgotten about his fifth and youngest child, behind Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, and Eric.

“She’s got a son—together”. He forgot and had to catch himself. His frontal lobe is melting. pic.twitter.com/3IdcS50NdX — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 11, 2019

everyone: my son Trump: "She's got a son — together" pic.twitter.com/6e89rJpZfB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

“People are telling me that Melanie’s son Barron is a really tremendous young man. I’d like to meet him someday!” joked a Trump parody account on Twitter.

Trump indicates that his drive against vaping came at the behest of Melania. He then describes his son Barron in a very odd way. "That's how the First Lady involved. She's got a son — together — that's a beautiful young man, & she feels very very strongly about it." pic.twitter.com/s5wNzUCSmj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2019

The meeting in the Oval Office was aimed at addressing vaping, which has taken the lives of several people in the United States over the past few months. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Trump administration is considering banning the practice of vaping flavored e-cigarettes, which involves burning nicotine oil using a vaporizer machine. Some of these flavors include cotton candy, strawberry, chocolate, and mint.

Detractors argue that these flavored e-cigarettes are aimed at younger smokers and may draw in people who might not otherwise choose to smoke. Over the past few years, hundreds of people have contracted severe lung ailments, resulting in the death of several users. According to the most recent reports, 450 people in 33 states have ended up in the hospital as a result of vaping e-cigarettes.