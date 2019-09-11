Kacey Musgraves Blows Up Social Media With Insanely Toned Abs

Kacey Musgraves is one of the many high-profile names that attended the Savage X Fenty event last night during New York Fashion Week and has blown up social media with her look.

The “Oh, What A World” songstress wore green silk animal-print style pajamas and rocked a sporty-style crop top underneath which showed off her incredibly toned stomach. Musgraves’ rock hard abs were on full display as she effortlessly posed on the carpet with her hands in her pockets. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a necklace while she owned her hair down and wavy.

Within one hour, her Twitter post racked up over 7,700 likes and over 700 retweets, proving to be popular with her followers.

The brunette beauty described the event as “sickening,” implying it was amazing.

“My new kink is Kacey in gym gear. All previous kinks are temporarily suspended,” one user tweeted.

“YOU are sickening miss Kacey!!!!” another shared.

“Drop the workout routine pls,” a third replied.

“WELL HEY ABSSS, I SEE U. Ur sooo gorgeous u queen,” a fourth fan mentioned.

“Your abs are sickening,” a fifth account wrote on Twitter.

Kacey is no stranger to showing off her body as the “High Horse” hitmaker recently posed in just a bra for Paper Magazine, which The Inquisitr reported.

LAST NIGHT ???? for @SavageXFenty @rihanna The show was sickening pic.twitter.com/WjQ8eUZp4e — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) September 11, 2019

After this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, Kacey became a hot topic. She won in all four of her categories, which included a trophy for Album of the Year for Golden Hour. She also picked up Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance.

In total, she has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and taken home six since 2013.

On the U.S. Country album chart, three of her studio albums have reached the top spot — Same Trailer Different Park, Pageant Material, and Golden Hour, per Billboard. Her Christmas album, A Very Kacey Christmas, peaked at No. 11 on the chart.

Golden Hour is currently being promoted on a world tour which is on its second North American leg right now.

Two years ago, she married American singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in 2017. The two met after Ruston performed at the Bluebird Café in Nashville in March 2016, which Taste of Country noted.

“I was sitting by myself at a table. Ruston played his first song, and I was just stunned by everything in it — the words, the melody, what he was saying. I was just sitting at this table, crying,” she recalled.

