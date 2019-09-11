La La Anthony Is A Sexy Streetwalker While Rocking A Skintight Minidress Outlining Her Curvaceous Booty

Much to the delight of her 9.3 million followers, La La Anthony appeared on Instagram in all her glory on September 11. The stunning star of “Power” put a lot of oomph into the social media platform as she rocked a skintight minidress to reveal all of her dangerous curves.

The former brunette, who recently switched up her hair color to ash blond, was crossing a side street in New York City as she modeled her most dramatic look yet. While the frock she wore was simple, the garment was anything but ordinary. The black dress clung to every inch of her enviable body while her legs were covered in sheer black hose.

Meanwhile, her feet were made for walking as she pranced across the pavement while rocking a pair of sky-high ankle boots paired with slouchy black socks. Her hair was super long but her dress was super short, showing off her toned thighs to the max as her exceptional booty was also among the main attractions of this sassy Instagram share.

The Starz actress, who plays LaKeisha on Power, wore her trendy hair down and parted in the middle. Most of her long locks fell against her back while some of the wavy hairstyle grazed her ample bosom.

Within an hour of being uploaded, this wow-worthy Wednesday afternoon social media share earned more than 109,000 likes. In the same time-frame, more than 1,000 comments were left for lovely La La.

“Shoooottttttt. What you street you live on walking out here like this. I’d never leave home,” commented one admirer.

“Powering it up,” remarked another clever fan.

“Whew Chile!! That glow different when you single,” said a third follower, who was referring to La La’s breakup from basketball great Carmelo Anthony.

“Sheesh,” stated a fourth person. She added a black heart to her comment just like La La did to her caption in which indicated she was happy to be back in New York.

While in the big city, La La seems to like to wear black, especially for her most sexy Instagram uploads. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old “rocked a sexy black pantsuit edged in a furry trim that caused her look to be suited for an evening in the bedroom instead of an evening out on the street,” according to The Inquisitr.

However, whether La La has been carousing beneath the moonlight or during the light of day, when this A-lister is in New York she definitely gives her all no matter when she decides to walk the streets of the City That Never Sleeps.