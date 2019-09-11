Kim Kardashian’s ‘Sinful’ See-Through Top Might Be The Most Outrageous Thing She’s Ever Worn

It’s been a while since Kim Kardashian went fully sheer. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star used to make headlines for her eye-popping outfits back in the day – while the flesh-flaunting edge hasn’t gone anywhere, fans would likely agree that Kim’s overall vibe is a little more toned-down compared to how it once was. However, it looks like the 38-year-old has gone back to her old ways.

As the Daily Mail reports today, Kim was photographed heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Kim was already in New York City for New York Fashion Week, making it easy for her to drop by the studio. Kim definitely came dressed to impress, making sure all eyes were on her. The star’s look was so revealing, it’s already been dubbed “sinful” by the newspaper, with the report also suggesting that the sheer touches to Kim’s look would cause anyone to blush.

Kim’s outfit seemed to make a statement. The mother-of-four slipped her curves into a black halterneck top with shimmer-effect fabric, with close-up photos of the star showing her chest due to the sheer material. Kim’s glittery top was paired with leather-effect pants in the same shade of black, and the star’s dark hair and smokey eye makeup kept the theme going.

Kim accessorized her daring ensemble with flip-flop-style sandals, although she appeared to have opted out of shades or a handbag. Clearly, the outfit was enough. The star did flash her cleavage recently, per The Inquisitr, but the unbuttoned blouse donned yesterday was nowhere near as risky as today’s look.

It’s been a busy year for Kim. May saw Kim and husband Kanye West welcome their fourth child, as Psalm West joined older siblings North, Saint, and Chicago. The kids have made various headlines for traveling with their parents this summer, although a recent trip to The Bahamas where Kim shared social media images with all four of her little ones proved a major talking point for her fans.

More recently, Kim appears to have been focusing on promoting her new shapewear line. SKIMS may have caused controversy with its original Kimono name ‒ Kim has since renamed the brand – but the backlash now seems largely forgotten. The star’s Instagram has consistently been used to promote the merch, and other family members have helped out as well. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have already appeared in videos promoting SKIMS.

Kim may have donned a conservative pantsuit for her visit to the White House earlier this year, but it looks like a leopard never changes its spots.