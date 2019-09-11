Sierra Skye Looks Unrecognizable In New Instagram Photo That Promotes Anti-Aging Cosmetic Procedures

Those who follow Sierra Skye on Instagram are used to seeing her largely unaltered face, as it seems like the model prefers to post photos in bikinis and other more casual attire. This means that her fans were in for a surprise on Wednesday when the American model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she looks almost unrecognizable. That is probably because Sierra was using the post to promote the services of a clinic that offers weight loss and anti-aging procedures.

In the photo, Sierra is sitting outside as she rocks face full of makeup, which consists of a generous layer of eyeliner and shadow, in addition to uber long lashes — possibly extensions. The model’s face is heavily contoured, with golden bronzer on her cheeks and forehead. She also has on a lipliner, which makes her lips extra plump and full.

It is unclear whether Sierra had any procedures done prior to having this photo captured, but the model tagged the Instagram page for DoctorFatOff By MDS, a medical spa with locations in Brea, Woodland Hills, and Redondo Beach, California, that offers non-invasive fat removal and anti-aging cosmetic procedures, like Botox and Juvederm, according to its own website.

Aside from her different facial look, Sierra is wearing her blond ombre hair pulled up high in a tight ponytail in which a strand of her own hair is wrapped around. She is rocking a black lace top featuring an underwire with adjustable straps that go over her shoulders, while the bodice of the top consists of see-through lace, which leaves her slender midsection fully on display.

Sierra teamed her top with a pair of sophisticated black pants that sit just above her bellybutton, helping accentuate her itty bitty waist. Meanwhile, the model completed her look with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings.

If the comments section under her photo is to be believed, her new look was highly approved by her fans. As of the time of this writing, the post — which Sierra shared with her 4 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 48,000 likes and upwards of 470 comments within an hour of being posted. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to praise her beauty, and share their thoughts on her new look.

“You are naturally beautiful and breathtaking when glammed up,” one user wrote.

“Literally perfect,” another chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.

“Very beautiful and classy woman,” a third fan raved.

For the most part, Sierra uses her Instagram to share bikini photos of herself. As recently as Tuesday, the model posted a snapshot in which she did just that, flaunting her enviable physique, as The Inquisitr reported.